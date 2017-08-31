|
Troubling Times for Shire (SHPG) as Execs Jump Ship and Employee Satisfaction is at an All Time Low
8/31/2017 6:39:11 AM
LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Shire is weathering a period a major change well, the company said on Tuesday, as analysts at UBS cut their price target on the stock in response to signs of falling staff satisfaction at the drugmaker.
A trawl of 20,000 employee reviews from careers website Glassdoor showed a major decline in staff satisfaction at Shire in 2017, with the company coming 24th out of 26 biopharmaceutical companies on “overall satisfaction”, UBS said.
Shire, which recently lost its chief financial officer and head of research, faces testing times after buying United States-based Baxalta in its biggest ever deal, leading to inevitable upheaval and challenges.
