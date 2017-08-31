Concordia (CXR.TO) Announces Release Date For DELIVER Strategy

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Concordia International Corp. ("Concordia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CXRX) (TSX: CXR), an international specialty pharmaceutical company focused on generic and legacy pharmaceutical products, today announced it intends to disclose the details of DELIVER, its long-term growth strategy, on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 8:30 am ET.

The Company intends to communicate the details of its DELIVER strategy via conference call and webcast.

The call and corresponding webcast will be presented by Mr. Allan Oberman, Concordia's Chief Executive Officer, and other senior management.

Conference call dial-in information and webcast details will be communicated by press release on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at 7 am ET.

Dial-in information and webcast details will also be available on the Company's website (www.concordiarx.com/investors/events) in the Investors section under the Events tab.

A replay will be available thereafter.

About Concordia

Concordia is a diverse, international specialty pharmaceutical company focused on generic and legacy pharmaceutical products. Concordia has an international footprint with sales in more than 90 countries, and has a diversified portfolio of more than 200 established, off-patent products. Concordia also markets Photofrin® for the treatment of certain rare forms of cancer.

The Company operates out of facilities in Oakville, Ontario and, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities in Bridgetown, Barbados; London, England and Mumbai, India.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements and information:

SOURCE Concordia International Corp.