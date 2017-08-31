Mirati Therapeutics  (MRTX) To Participate In Immuno-Oncology Panel Discussion At The 2017 Citi Biotech Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical stage targeted oncology biotechnology company, will participate in a panel discussion, "I/O Beyond PD-1: Opportunities & Challenges" at the 2017 Citi Biotech Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 6th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT. Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer will represent Mirati at the event.

The webcast will be available through the "Investors" section of www.mirati.com, and a replay of the webcast will be made available for 90 days following the event.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology products intended to treat specific genetic and epigenetic drivers of cancer. This approach is transforming the treatment of patients by targeting the genetic changes in tumor cells that result in uncontrolled tumor growth and migration. Our precision oncology programs seek to treat the patients most likely to benefit from targeted oncology treatments and are driven by drugs that target very specific genetic mutations, directed by genomic tests that identify patients who carry those driver mutations. Our immuno-oncology programs are novel small molecule drugs designed to enhance and expand the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors when given in combination. In addition to our clinical programs, we have active discovery research efforts focused on novel oncology targets. The promise of these approaches includes potentially better patient outcomes, more efficient cancer treatment and faster drug development. For more information, visit www.mirati.com.

