 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Mirati Therapeutics  (MRTX) To Participate In Immuno-Oncology Panel Discussion At The 2017 Citi Biotech Conference



8/31/2017 6:27:56 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical stage targeted oncology biotechnology company, will participate in a panel discussion, "I/O Beyond PD-1: Opportunities & Challenges" at the 2017 Citi Biotech Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 6th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT. Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer will represent Mirati at the event.

The webcast will be available through the "Investors" section of www.mirati.com, and a replay of the webcast will be made available for 90 days following the event.

About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology products intended to treat specific genetic and epigenetic drivers of cancer. This approach is transforming the treatment of patients by targeting the genetic changes in tumor cells that result in uncontrolled tumor growth and migration. Our precision oncology programs seek to treat the patients most likely to benefit from targeted oncology treatments and are driven by drugs that target very specific genetic mutations, directed by genomic tests that identify patients who carry those driver mutations. Our immuno-oncology programs are novel small molecule drugs designed to enhance and expand the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors when given in combination. In addition to our clinical programs, we have active discovery research efforts focused on novel oncology targets. The promise of these approaches includes potentially better patient outcomes, more efficient cancer treatment and faster drug development. For more information, visit www.mirati.com.

Logo (PRNewsFoto/Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.)

 

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirati-therapeutics-to-participate-in-immuno-oncology-panel-discussion-at-the-2017-citi-biotech-conference-300511730.html

SOURCE Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

Read at BioSpace.com

Related News

comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 