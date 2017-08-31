Quorum Innovations Demonstrates Human Microbiome Modulation

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum Innovations today announced a major advancement in improving immune responses and skin/mucosal barrier by modulating the human microbiome. Utilizing a proprietary Lactobacillus fermentum , native to the human microbiota, Quorum has demonstrated the growth of commensal bacteria while inhibiting the growth of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Quorum Innovations' patent identifies the compositions and methods for treating human dermatological conditions by employing a microbiome-centered treatment approach. Quorum's invention provides pharmaceutical and cosmetic compositions, and the methods comprising a strain of Lactobacillus fermentum bacterium native to human microbiota and capable of growing in biofilm phenotype.

Quorum is pleased that the USPTO has again recognized the novelty and importance of the human microbiome which is the cornerstone of this patent. Quorum has demonstrated the unique ability to modulate the human microbiome. Including skin and mucosal barrier function such as the nose, esophagus, and gut. Quorum's Qi-601 promotes the growth of health-promoting commensal bacteria while inhibiting the growth of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). Quorum Innovations has successfully isolated a unique series of bacterial-derived bioactive compounds. They protect the human microbiome by simultaneously decreasing disease-causing bacteria while defending and increasing health-promoting bacteria. Quorum has named these compounds - ProBiomic Therapeutics. Unlike other products on the market today, Quorum Bioactives are native to the human microbiome itself, and do not derive from foreign sources such as dirt, exotic plants, or animals. They are grown in biofilm form and then processed such that the bioactive compounds contain no live bacteria. Quorum's ProBiomic is stable in many vehicles, including alcohol, lipids, and aqueous. Quorum Innovations ProBiomic technology can currently be found in Quorum Innovation's skin care line BioEsse (www.bioesseprobiotics.com)

About Quorum Innovations

Dr. Nicholas Monsul, MD, CEO, and Dr. Eva Berkes, MD, Chief Science Officer, founded Quorum Innovations in 2011. Quorum Innovation's next generation probiotics Probiomics® are being developed for application in skin care, food/beverages/ supplements, hygiene, and new drug candidates.

