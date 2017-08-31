Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Hempmeds Mexico Announces Participation At 32nd International Congress Of Epilepsy In Barcelona

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced that subsidiary HempMeds® Mexico product Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X will be featured at the 32nd International Congress of Epilepsy in Barcelona, Spain from September 2-6, 2017.

Mexican pediatric neurologist, Dr. Saul Garza will be presenting a poster at the International Congress for Epilepsy which outlines his clinical study using RSHO-X as a method of treatment for Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS). The presentation will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 3.

The study included 39 patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a severe form of pediatric epilepsy that typically develops before the age of four. Of those 39 patients, which took up to 5-7mg CBD/kg of body weight in progressive doses of RSHO-X 5000MG: an 84% average reduction in motor seizures were experienced; 53% of patients reported better than a 75% reduction in seizures; and 17% reported a complete elimination of all seizures over a 4-month period. No adverse side effects were reported among the patient population.

"We are thrilled that Dr. Garza was chosen to present his findings at the International Congress of Epilepsy as this study shows our botanical CBD to provide the best available therapeutic intervention within this epilepsy patient population. Given the advanced nature of these children's conditions, it is pretty remarkable that 17% of the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome patients experienced a total, 100% relief from their seizure episodes," said CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. Dr. Stuart Titus. "Studies like Dr. Garza's help prove that the therapeutic benefits of botanically-oriented CBD are real and are helping fuel increased access to medical cannabis programs across the globe."

In Mexico, the use of cannabis products for medical purposes was especially important since when in 2015 the case of the girl, Graciela Elizalde Benavides, diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome was suffering up to 400 seizures daily. After a legal battle accompanied by strong social pressure, the country 's government authorized the therapeutic use with a derivative of cannabis solely for this patient, the main milestone for a revolution that allowed Dr. Garza and companies like HempMeds® to provide support for the initiative promoting access to treatment derived from cannabis for thousands of Patients with a variety of indications.

Now with Mexico allowing the use, sale, export and import of medical cannabis, other countries like the United States, Brazil and Canada, are also making strides in the therapeutic use of cannabis products. In Europe legalization of these products is currently underway, with countries such as Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Italy, Poland, Macedonia and recently Germany having already legalized the usage of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

