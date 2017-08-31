 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Why This Tiny Biotech is Giving Cash to Amgen (AMGN) Researchers



8/31/2017 6:11:35 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
In the first half of 2017, Amgen paid out 140 times more in dividends to its shareholders than Organovo Holdings made in revenue -- during its entire history as a company. Of course, Amgen's market cap stands north of $120 billion, while Organovo's market cap is barely over $200 million. That kind of stark difference is to be expected.

But just a few days ago, Organovo announced that it was giving money to researchers at Amgen. Why is the tiny 3D bioprinting company handing over cash to a huge biotech that doesn't need the money?

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
Amgen
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 