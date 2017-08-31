Incyte (INCY) Discloses Promising New Data in Combo Drug Trial With Merck & Co. (MRK)'s Keytruda

Updated Phase 1 and new Phase 2 data from the ECHO-202 trial to be
highlighted as an oral presentation at ESMO 2017 Congress
WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that the European
Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) has published an abstract (#1214O)
containing new and updated data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 ECHO-202
trial evaluating epacadostat, Incyte’s selective IDO1 enzyme inhibitor,
in combination with the anti-PD-1 KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab),
marketed by Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (known as MSD
outside the United States and Canada), in patients with advanced
melanoma.
“We are encouraged by these additional data from our ECHO-202 trial,
which demonstrate robust and durable responses in patients with advanced
melanoma treated with the combination of epacadostat and KEYTRUDA,” said
Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte. “These results
further underscore the potential of this novel
immunotherapy combination, and we look forward to reporting more
detailed results from this study at ESMO next month.”
Key Findings from the ECHO-202 Advanced Melanoma Cohort
Results of efficacy evaluable patients (N=54) as of February 27, 2017
include:
|
|
ECHO-202 Overall Response Rates (ORR), Disease Control Rates
(DCR) and Durability of Response (DoR) in Advanced Melanoma
|
n/N
(%)
|
|
|
All Patients
|
|
|
Treatment-Naïve
Advanced Melanoma
Patients
|
|
|
Treatment-Naïve
Advanced Melanoma
Patients
(epacadostat 100 mg BID)
|
ORR
|
|
|
30/54
(56)
|
|
|
25/45
(56)
|
|
|
18/30
(60)
|
|
|
8 CR (15)
22 PR (41)
|
|
|
6 CR (13)
19 PR (42)
|
|
|
2 CR (7)
16 PR (53)
|
DCR
|
|
|
42/54
(78)
|
|
|
35/45
(78)
|
|
|
Not yet reported
|
DoR
|
|
|
28/30 responses ongoing
Median (range) duration of response: 287.5+ (1+ to 763+) days
|
|
|
|
Across all efficacy-evaluable advanced melanoma patients, median
progression-free survival (PFS) was 12.4 months, with PFS rates of 70
percent, 54 percent, and 50 percent at 6 months, 12 months, and 18
months respectively. In patients who were treatment-naïve for advanced
disease, median PFS has not been reached, with landmark PFS rates of 68
percent, 52 percent, and 52 percent at 6 months, 12 months, and 18
months respectively.
Epacadostat in combination with KEYTRUDA was well-tolerated. The most
common (=15 percent) all grade treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs)
were fatigue (39 percent), rash (33 percent), pruritus (27 percent), and
arthralgia (16 percent). Grade =3 TRAEs were observed in 17 percent of
patients; the most common were increased lipase (n=4), rash (n=3), and
increased amylase (n=2). Three patients discontinued for TRAEs. No
treatment-related deaths occurred.
The abstract was made available today on the ESMO Congress website at http://esmo.org/Conferences/ESMO-2017-Congress.
Updated data from ECHO-202 will be highlighted in an oral presentation
on Saturday, 9 September 2017 from 15:00 – 15:15 CET at the ESMO 2017
Congress in Madrid, Spain. Following the presentation, Incyte will host
an investor conference call and webcast at 17:00 CET (11:00 a.m. ET) on
9 September 2017—the call and webcast can be accessed via the Events and
Presentations tab of the Investor section of www.incyte.com.
About ECHO-202 (KEYNOTE-037)
The ECHO-202 study (NCT02178722) is evaluating the safety and efficacy
of epacadostat, Incyte’s selective IDO1 enzyme inhibitor, in combination
with KEYTRUDA. Patients previously treated with anti-PD-1 or anti-CTLA-4
therapies were excluded from this trial. Enrollment is complete for the
Phase 1 dose escalation (epacadostat 25, 50, 100 mg BID + KEYTRUDA 2
mg/kg IV Q3W and epacadostat 300 mg BID + KEYTRUDA 200 mg IV Q3W) and
Phase 1 dose expansion (epacadostat 50, 100, and 300 mg BID + KEYTRUDA
200 mg IV Q3W) portions of the trial. For more information about
ECHO-202, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02178722.
About ECHO
The ECHO clinical trial program was established to investigate the
efficacy and safety of epacadostat as a core component of combination
therapy in oncology. Ongoing Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies are evaluating
epacadostat in combination with PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors in a broad
range of solid tumor types as well as hematological malignancies.
ECHO-301 (NCT02752074), a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled study investigating KEYTRUDA in combination with
epacadostat or placebo for the treatment of patients with unresectable
or metastatic melanoma, is also ongoing and fully recruited. For more
information about the ECHO clinical trial program, visit www.ECHOClinicalTrials.com.
About Epacadostat (INCB024360)
The immunosuppressive effects of indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 (IDO1)
enzyme activity on the tumor microenvironment help cancer cells evade
immunosurveillance. Epacadostat is an investigational, highly potent and
selective oral inhibitor of the IDO1 enzyme. In single-arm studies, the
combination of epacadostat and immune checkpoint inhibitors has shown
proof-of-concept in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma,
non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, squamous cell
carcinoma of the head and neck and bladder cancer. In these studies,
epacadostat combined with the CTLA-4 inhibitor ipilimumab or the PD-1
inhibitors KEYTRUDA or nivolumab improved response rates compared with
studies of the immune checkpoint inhibitors alone.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please
visit the Company’s website at www.incyte.com.
Follow @Incyte on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Incyte.
