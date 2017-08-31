 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Rumor Alert: Struggling AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Made a Pass at This $16 Billion Japanase Drugmaker Last Year



8/31/2017 5:35:04 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
TOKYO (Reuters) - Britain’s AstraZeneca PLC offered to buy peer Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd last year, a business magazine reported on Thursday, sending the Japanese drugmaker’s share price soaring as much as 13 percent and triggering a trade suspension.

Daiichi Sankyo, which has a market value of about $16 billion, declined the offer, the online version of Nikkei Business reported citing unidentified sources.

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Read at Reuters
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 