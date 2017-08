Rumor Alert: Struggling AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Made a Pass at This $16 Billion Japanase Drugmaker Last Year

TOKYO (Reuters) - Britain’s AstraZeneca PLC offered to buy peer Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd last year, a business magazine reported on Thursday, sending the Japanese drugmaker’s share price soaring as much as 13 percent and triggering a trade suspension.Daiichi Sankyo, which has a market value of about $16 billion, declined the offer, the online version of Nikkei Business reported citing unidentified sources.AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.