Rumor Alert: Struggling AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Made a Pass at This $16 Billion Japanase Drugmaker Last Year
8/31/2017 5:35:04 AM
TOKYO (Reuters) - Britain’s AstraZeneca PLC offered to buy peer Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd last year, a business magazine reported on Thursday, sending the Japanese drugmaker’s share price soaring as much as 13 percent and triggering a trade suspension.
Daiichi Sankyo, which has a market value of about $16 billion, declined the offer, the online version of Nikkei Business reported citing unidentified sources.
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
