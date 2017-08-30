NaviGate Cardiac Structures Reports World’s First Successful Transcatheter Implantation Of 52-Mm Tricuspid Valve Into A Transplanted-Heart Patient To Correct “Torrential” Tricuspid Regurgitation (TR)

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NaviGate
Cardiac Structures Inc. (“NCSI”) announced today that its
GATE™ catheter-guided tricuspid atrioventricular valved stent (AVS) was
implanted through the jugular vein six weeks ago into a patient’s
transplanted heart that was failing due to severe tricuspid valve
insufficiency. The successful implantation of the GATE™ AVS at the
Policlinico of the University of Padua, Italy, represents the first
European patient treated with the NCSI tricuspid replacement heart
valve. Three hours after the intervention the patient was awake and
showing improved renal function. Now, approximately two months
post-procedure, the patient continues to demonstrate clinical
improvement and excellent valvular function. This brings the total
number of NCSI GATE™ tricuspid implants without 30-day mortality to
three.
The patient, a 67-year-old male with a long history of cardiac
conditions received a heart transplant in 1990 for post-ischemic dilated
cardiomyopathy and had a host of comorbidities [hypertension,
osteoporosis with vertebral fracture, radical prostate surgery due to
cancer (2006) and upper and middle right lobectomy for bullous dysplasia
(2009)]. Since the beginning of 2017 the patient has had five
hospitalizations for heart failure due to severe regurgitation of the
tricuspid valve of his transplanted heart. The patient was released home
(five days after the procedure), the GATE™ showed a transvalvular
gradient of 2 mmHg with a trivial perivalvular leak. Also notable was
that at discharge the patient’s renal function had improved
significantly and a dramatic reduction in diuretics was prescribed.
“This is the first size-52 mm GATE™ tricuspid AVS implanted, and the
first tricuspid valve replacement in a failing transplanted heart in one
of the leading cardiac centers in Europe. Our team is working diligently
to reach the initiation of clinical trials in various centers in Europe
from where we have received requests for our tricuspid replacement
valve,” said Dr. Rodolfo Quijano, President and CEO of NCSI.
