Monarch Medical Announces Laurel Fuqua As Executive Vice President And Chief Clinical Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monarch Medical Technologies, the leader in electronic glycemic management systems (eGMS) for in-hospital patients, today announced that Laurel Fuqua, RN, MSN is joining the Monarch leadership team, as Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer. In this role, Fuqua will lead the overall clinical vision at Monarch Medical Technologies, providing input into product strategy and working closely with customers looking to improve patient safety and outcomes through the adoption and optimization of the EndoTool® platform.

Fuqua joins Monarch with more than 30 years of experience in healthcare management and product development. She has held executive-level positions across a wide range of healthcare settings including, hospitals, health plans, care management, and diabetes technology firms.

“Laurel is a healthcare industry thought leader that has helped transform the way providers approach and deliver care to patients with diseases like diabetes,” said Linda Beneze, President & CEO of Monarch Medical Technologies. “Her experience, unique insights, and perspective will be a tremendous asset to both the Monarch team and the rapidly growing EndoTool customer and user communities.”

Prior to joining Monarch, Fuqua served as the Senior Vice President of Clinical and Operations at Canary Health, a provider of digital health self-management programs. Previously, she was the Senior Vice President of Population Health, Clinical Affairs & Care Innovations for InSpark Technologies. She also has held executive positions with Glytec, Alere, Inspiris, Kindred Healthcare, and Healthways, among others. An accomplished speaker and frequent author, Fuqua has received several accolades for her work in diabetes and healthcare management, including the AADE Diabetes Educator of the Year Award.

“As more patients meet the criteria for diabetes, prediabetes or hyperglycemia in acute-care settings, efficient and safe glucose management is imperative,” said Fuqua. “Monarch Medical Technologies has been at the forefront of personalized intravenous and subcutaneous insulin therapy recommendations with their Class II FDA-approved EndoTool Glucose Management System. I am excited about this opportunity to help providers transition away from complicated paper protocols for insulin dosing and move towards safer and more effective precision-medicine systems that deliver economic value and improve patient experiences and outcomes.”

Monarch Medical Technologies is the leading provider of electronic systems for inpatient glycemic management. Monarch’s EndoTool® Glucose Management System offers personalized dosing recommendations for intravenous and subcutaneous insulin therapy. As a Class II FDA-approved, patent pending software suite, EndoTool enables more than 180 hospitals to provide unsurpassed patient-specific glycemic control across a broad population of patients, and ultimately help providers deliver better, safer care. For more information, please visit monarchmedtech.com.