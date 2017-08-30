Monarch Medical Announces Laurel Fuqua As Executive Vice President And Chief Clinical Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monarch
Medical Technologies, the leader in electronic glycemic management
systems (eGMS) for in-hospital patients, today announced that Laurel
Fuqua, RN, MSN is joining the Monarch leadership team, as Executive Vice
President and Chief Clinical Officer. In this role, Fuqua will lead the
overall clinical vision at Monarch Medical Technologies, providing input
into product strategy and working closely with customers looking to
improve patient safety and outcomes through the adoption and
optimization of the EndoTool®
platform.
Fuqua joins Monarch with more than 30 years of experience in healthcare
management and product development. She has held executive-level
positions across a wide range of healthcare settings including,
hospitals, health plans, care management, and diabetes technology firms.
“Laurel is a healthcare industry thought leader that has helped
transform the way providers approach and deliver care to patients with
diseases like diabetes,” said Linda Beneze, President & CEO of Monarch
Medical Technologies. “Her experience, unique insights, and perspective
will be a tremendous asset to both the Monarch team and the rapidly
growing EndoTool customer and user communities.”
Prior to joining Monarch, Fuqua served as the Senior Vice President of
Clinical and Operations at Canary Health, a provider of digital health
self-management programs. Previously, she was the Senior Vice President
of Population Health, Clinical Affairs & Care Innovations for InSpark
Technologies. She also has held executive positions with Glytec, Alere,
Inspiris, Kindred Healthcare, and Healthways, among others. An
accomplished speaker and frequent author, Fuqua has received several
accolades for her work in diabetes and healthcare management, including
the AADE Diabetes Educator of the Year Award.
“As more patients meet the criteria for diabetes, prediabetes or
hyperglycemia in acute-care settings, efficient and safe glucose
management is imperative,” said Fuqua. “Monarch Medical Technologies has
been at the forefront of personalized intravenous and subcutaneous
insulin therapy recommendations with their Class II FDA-approved
EndoTool Glucose Management System. I am excited about this opportunity
to help providers transition away from complicated paper protocols for
insulin dosing and move towards safer and more effective
precision-medicine systems that deliver economic value and improve
patient experiences and outcomes.”
To learn more about Monarch Medical Technologies, please contact info@monarchmedtech.com.
About Monarch Medical Technologies
Monarch Medical
Technologies is the leading provider of electronic systems for inpatient
glycemic management. Monarch’s EndoTool® Glucose Management System
offers personalized dosing recommendations for intravenous and
subcutaneous insulin therapy. As a Class II FDA-approved, patent pending
software suite, EndoTool enables more than 180 hospitals to provide
unsurpassed patient-specific glycemic control across a broad population
of patients, and ultimately help providers deliver better, safer care.
For more information, please visit monarchmedtech.com.