Samsung Electronics America’s New, Enhanced Wearables – Gear Sport, Gear Fit2 Pro, Gear Iconx – Combine The Best In Smart Fitness And Health

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today introduced three new
devices to its industry leading wearable portfolio: Gear Sport, a sleek
and versatile fitness-focused smartwatch that is water resistant; Gear
Fit2 Pro, an upgraded GPS fitness band with smart features; and Gear
IconX, a second generation of the company’s cord free earbuds. Samsung’s
new Gear devices were designed to let consumers get the most out of
their day, and help them live a healthier and well-balanced life.
“Our new Samsung wearables
help consumers ‘go beyond fitness’ and enjoy an active, balanced and
fulfilled life in a smart and seamless way.”
The new Gear devices assist with a range of activities – from robust
fitness tracking to nutrition and sleep monitoring, as well as
motivational coaching as a lifestyle companion. By introducing new smart
capabilities, easy-to-use features and by partnering with leading names
in tech and fitness, Samsung is helping consumers go beyond fitness and
accomplish big things.
“At Samsung, we celebrate the everyday athlete – whether you’re going
for a light jog, or training for your next triathlon. We have a long
history of embracing choice and innovation, and our wearables are
designed to help consumers of varying fitness levels meet their goals
and aspirations. We want to help remove the stigma that fit can only
mean one thing and that fitness trackers are complex and for only the
most intense of workouts,” said DJ Koh, President of Mobile
As part of this updated line, Samsung created new capabilities for Gear
Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro:
-
Water Resistance and Swim Tracking: An ideal companion for any
swim - from laps to playing in the pool - these devices are 5 ATM1
certified for water resistance. Now with Speedo’s latest swimming
training app, Speedo On, the Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro also allow
you to easily track key swim metrics including lap count, lap time,
stroke type and more.
-
Top-of-the-line Heart Rate Monitoring: With improved accuracy,
the devices offer advanced real-time heart rate monitoring. They help
you continuously monitor your heart activity – whether it’s enjoying a
stress-free nap or an invigorating cycling class.
-
Premium Partnerships: Daily activity can be
supplemented with updated Under Armour and Spotify partnerships. Both
devices provide access to Under Armour’s fitness apps
including UA Record™, MyFitnessPal®, MapMyRun® and
Endomondo™ for activity, nutrition, sleep, and fitness tracking
functions - these apps provide users with a holistic picture of their
health and fitness.
-
Auto Activity Detection: Automatic activity detection built
into the devices keeps you in tune with your body and can recognize
the following categories of activities: Walking, Running, Cycling or
performing Dynamic Activities that could include dancing to basketball.
-
Personalized Motivation: You can customize your own wellness
plan with tailored goals and alerts.
Gear Sport: A new versatile smartwatch to support an active and
balanced lifestyle
Gear Sport is stylish, yet practical with a minimalistic, circular
bezel, Super AMOLED 1.2-inch display and improved user interface, making
it easy to view information – even on-the-go. With Gear Sport, users can
work to achieve health and wellness goals, and receive nutrition
management alerts and activity recommendations even when they are
offline.
Designed with military level-durability, it can handle a wide-range of
environments.2 With its sleek, ergonomic form that can be
worn in a variety of colorful and easily changeable standard 20mm
straps, it is perfect for any occasion so you can effortlessly
transition from the gym to a night out with friends. Gear Sport will be
available in Blue and Black and also includes Gear foundational
functions:
-
Control of compatible Samsung IoT-enabled devices through Samsung
Connect
-
Act as a remote control, whether for a PowerPoint presentation or
Samsung Gear VR headset
-
Pay for goods with a flick of the wrist via Samsung Pay (NFC Only)3
Gear Fit2 Pro: An advanced GPS fitness band
In addition to the new swim and heart rate monitoring capabilities, the
new Gear Fit2 Pro features advanced built-in GPS tracking to capture
your run or ride with accurate activity tracking. Gear Fit2 Pro’s Super
AMOLED curved 1.5-inch display and a high-resolution color touchscreen
make real-time updates and notifications easier to read. The all-new
secure, ergonomic band is light weight and comfortable to use for all
activities. Available in Black and Red, its versatile design also makes
it a stylish accessory.
Gear IconX: Comfortable fit, cord-free earbuds
IconX cord-free earbuds let you effortlessly listen to your favorite
music – making your daily commute more enjoyable or helping you get more
from your workout. Music can be enjoyed on and offline by transferring
songs from a Samsung smartphone4 or PC, or accessing your
favorite tunes through Bluetooth connectivity. The earbuds are also your
newest connection to Bixby.5 With a simple tap and hold of
the earbud you can use your voice to control your music or your phone –
without even having it in your hand.
The updated design comes in Black, Gray and Pink and is even more
ergonomic and lightweight so they are effectively secure, comfortable
and stylish to use. For the fitness enthusiast, the Gear IconX
automatically tracks your running routines, and also features standalone
Running Coach which can be activated by simply tapping the earbud to
provide in-ear audio6 exercise status updates – in real-time
and without your phone. With an improved battery life of up to five
hours of streaming and up to six hours of standalone music playing, and
up to 4GB of internal storage, you can enjoy a seamless and fully
standalone music listening experience.
Get a first look at Samsung’s new Gear wearables in the official trailer
available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onVzSjdVh3A.
For more product information, please visit www.samsungmobilepress.com
or news.samsung.com/galaxy.
Gear Fit2 Pro will be available for pre-order on August 31, 2017 at
9:00am EST for $199.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Macys and Samsung.com.
Those who pre-order the Gear Fit2 Pro from participating retailers7
are eligible to receive a free pair of Samsung U Flex wireless
headphones, redeemable at Samsungpromotions.com. Gear Fit2 Pro will be
available on September 15, 2017 through Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Macys,
Samsung.com, Sprint and U.S. Cellular.
Samsung Gear Sport Specifications
|
Gear Sport
|
Color
|
|
Black, Blue
|
Display
|
|
1.2” Circular Super AMOLED
360 x 360, 302ppi
Full Color Always On Display
Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass 3
|
AP
|
|
Dual Core 1.0 GHz
|
OS
|
|
Tizen
|
Size
|
|
42.9(W) x 44.6 (H) x 11.6 (D) mm
50g (without band)
|
Strap
|
|
20mm
|
Memory
|
|
4GB Internal memory, 768MB RAM
|
Connectivity
|
|
Bluetooth® v4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou
|
Sensor
|
|
Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, HRM, Ambient light
|
Battery
|
|
300mAh
|
Charge
|
|
Wireless charging
|
Durability
|
|
5 ATM water resistance
MIL-STD-810G
|
Compatibility
|
|
Samsung Galaxy: Android 4.3 or later
Other Android: Android 4.4 or later
iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6s Plus, SE, 5 *iOS 9.0 or later
|
|
|
Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Specifications
|
Gear Fit2 Pro
|
Color
|
|
Black, Red
|
Display
|
|
1.5” Curved Super AMOLED
216 x 432, 310 ppi
Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3
|
AP
|
|
Dual Core 1.0 GHz
|
OS
|
|
Tizen
|
Size
|
|
25.0(W) x 51.3(H) mm
34g (Large), 33 (Small)
|
Strap
|
|
Small (Size of the wrist: 125~165mm)
Large (Size of the wrist: 158~205mm)
|
Memory
|
|
4GB Internal memory, 512MB RAM
|
Connectivity
|
|
Bluetooth® v4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou
|
Sensor
|
|
Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, HRM
|
Battery
|
|
200mAh
|
Charge
|
|
Pogo type
|
Durability
|
|
5 ATM water resistance
MIL STD 810G
|
Compatibility
|
|
Samsung Galaxy: Android 4.3 or later
Other Android: Android 4.4 or later
iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6s Plus, SE, 5 *iOS 9.0 or later
|
|
|
Samsung Gear IconX 2018 Specifications
|
Gear IconX 2018
|
Color
|
|
Black, Gray, Pink
|
Size
|
|
Earbud: 18.9 (W) x 21.8 (D) x 22.8(H) mm/ Case: 73.4 (W) x 44.5 (D)
x 31.4(H) mm
|
Weight
|
|
Earbud: 8.0g per earbud / Case: 54.5g
|
Memory
|
|
4GB (per earbud)
|
Connectivity
|
|
Bluetooth® v 4.2
|
Sensor
|
|
Accelerometer, IR, Capacitive Touch
|
Battery
|
|
Earbud: 82mAh / Charging Case: 340mAh
Play time: up to 6 hours
(Standalone Mode) / up to 5 hours (Bluetooth Mode)
Talk time:
up to 4 hours
? The charging case provides1 extra charge on the
go
|
USB
|
|
2.0 & Type-C
|
Speaker
|
|
5.8pi Dynamic Driver
|
Compatibility
|
|
Android 4.4 or later
RAM 1.5 GB or above
|
Audio
|
|
Audio Formats: MP3, M4A, AAC, WAV, WMA (WMA v9)
Audio Codec:
Samsung Scalable Codec, SBC
|
Voice Guide
Language
|
|
English (U.S.), Chinese (China), German (Germany), French (France),
Spanish (U.S.), Korean (South Korea), Italian (Italy), Russian
(Russia), Japanese (Japan)
|
|
|
1 Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro have ISO 22810:2010
certification for 5 ATM rating of 50 meters (165 feet) under specific
conditions. This means that both devices are safe to wear while walking
in the rain or showering, and may be used for shallow-water activities
like swimming in a pool or ocean. However, the Gear Sport and Gear Fit2
Pro should not be used for scuba diving, waterskiing, or other
activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow
depth.
2 Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro are MIL-STD-810G certified.
3 NFC support only. Service availability may vary by
country.
4 The Gear IconX is compatible with devices running
Android 4.4 and above.
5 Limited to Samsung devices with Bixby voice capabilities
including Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
6 The Gear IconX voice guide supports nine languages
including U.S. English, Chinese Mandarin, Spanish, German, French,
Korean, Italian, Russian and Japanese.
7 Pre-order promotion not available at Macys.