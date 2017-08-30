Samsung Electronics America’s New, Enhanced Wearables – Gear Sport, Gear Fit2 Pro, Gear Iconx – Combine The Best In Smart Fitness And Health

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today introduced three new devices to its industry leading wearable portfolio: Gear Sport, a sleek and versatile fitness-focused smartwatch that is water resistant; Gear Fit2 Pro, an upgraded GPS fitness band with smart features; and Gear IconX, a second generation of the company’s cord free earbuds. Samsung’s new Gear devices were designed to let consumers get the most out of their day, and help them live a healthier and well-balanced life.

“Our new Samsung wearables help consumers ‘go beyond fitness’ and enjoy an active, balanced and fulfilled life in a smart and seamless way.”

The new Gear devices assist with a range of activities – from robust fitness tracking to nutrition and sleep monitoring, as well as motivational coaching as a lifestyle companion. By introducing new smart capabilities, easy-to-use features and by partnering with leading names in tech and fitness, Samsung is helping consumers go beyond fitness and accomplish big things.

“At Samsung, we celebrate the everyday athlete – whether you’re going for a light jog, or training for your next triathlon. We have a long history of embracing choice and innovation, and our wearables are designed to help consumers of varying fitness levels meet their goals and aspirations. We want to help remove the stigma that fit can only mean one thing and that fitness trackers are complex and for only the most intense of workouts,” said DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Our new Samsung wearables help consumers ‘go beyond fitness’ and enjoy an active, balanced and fulfilled life in a smart and seamless way.”

As part of this updated line, Samsung created new capabilities for Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro:

Water Resistance and Swim Tracking: An ideal companion for any swim - from laps to playing in the pool - these devices are 5 ATM 1 certified for water resistance. Now with Speedo’s latest swimming training app, Speedo On, the Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro also allow you to easily track key swim metrics including lap count, lap time, stroke type and more.

With improved accuracy, the devices offer advanced real-time heart rate monitoring. They help you continuously monitor your heart activity – whether it’s enjoying a stress-free nap or an invigorating cycling class. Premium Partnerships: Daily activity can be supplemented with updated Under Armour and Spotify partnerships. Both devices provide access to Under Armour’s fitness apps including UA Record ™ , MyFitnessPal ® , MapMyRun® and Endomondo ™ for activity, nutrition, sleep, and fitness tracking functions - these apps provide users with a holistic picture of their health and fitness.

Automatic activity detection built into the devices keeps you in tune with your body and can recognize the following categories of activities: Walking, Running, Cycling or performing Dynamic Activities that could include dancing to basketball. Personalized Motivation: You can customize your own wellness plan with tailored goals and alerts.

Gear Sport: A new versatile smartwatch to support an active and balanced lifestyle

Gear Sport is stylish, yet practical with a minimalistic, circular bezel, Super AMOLED 1.2-inch display and improved user interface, making it easy to view information – even on-the-go. With Gear Sport, users can work to achieve health and wellness goals, and receive nutrition management alerts and activity recommendations even when they are offline.

Designed with military level-durability, it can handle a wide-range of environments.2 With its sleek, ergonomic form that can be worn in a variety of colorful and easily changeable standard 20mm straps, it is perfect for any occasion so you can effortlessly transition from the gym to a night out with friends. Gear Sport will be available in Blue and Black and also includes Gear foundational functions:

Control of compatible Samsung IoT-enabled devices through Samsung Connect

Act as a remote control, whether for a PowerPoint presentation or Samsung Gear VR headset

Pay for goods with a flick of the wrist via Samsung Pay (NFC Only)3

Gear Fit2 Pro: An advanced GPS fitness band

In addition to the new swim and heart rate monitoring capabilities, the new Gear Fit2 Pro features advanced built-in GPS tracking to capture your run or ride with accurate activity tracking. Gear Fit2 Pro’s Super AMOLED curved 1.5-inch display and a high-resolution color touchscreen make real-time updates and notifications easier to read. The all-new secure, ergonomic band is light weight and comfortable to use for all activities. Available in Black and Red, its versatile design also makes it a stylish accessory.

Gear IconX: Comfortable fit, cord-free earbuds

IconX cord-free earbuds let you effortlessly listen to your favorite music – making your daily commute more enjoyable or helping you get more from your workout. Music can be enjoyed on and offline by transferring songs from a Samsung smartphone4 or PC, or accessing your favorite tunes through Bluetooth connectivity. The earbuds are also your newest connection to Bixby.5 With a simple tap and hold of the earbud you can use your voice to control your music or your phone – without even having it in your hand.

The updated design comes in Black, Gray and Pink and is even more ergonomic and lightweight so they are effectively secure, comfortable and stylish to use. For the fitness enthusiast, the Gear IconX automatically tracks your running routines, and also features standalone Running Coach which can be activated by simply tapping the earbud to provide in-ear audio6 exercise status updates – in real-time and without your phone. With an improved battery life of up to five hours of streaming and up to six hours of standalone music playing, and up to 4GB of internal storage, you can enjoy a seamless and fully standalone music listening experience.

Get a first look at Samsung’s new Gear wearables in the official trailer available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onVzSjdVh3A. For more product information, please visit www.samsungmobilepress.com or news.samsung.com/galaxy.

Gear Fit2 Pro will be available for pre-order on August 31, 2017 at 9:00am EST for $199.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Macys and Samsung.com. Those who pre-order the Gear Fit2 Pro from participating retailers7 are eligible to receive a free pair of Samsung U Flex wireless headphones, redeemable at Samsungpromotions.com. Gear Fit2 Pro will be available on September 15, 2017 through Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Macys, Samsung.com, Sprint and U.S. Cellular.

Samsung Gear Sport Specifications

Gear Sport Color Black, Blue Display 1.2” Circular Super AMOLED 360 x 360, 302ppi Full Color Always On Display Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass 3 AP Dual Core 1.0 GHz OS Tizen Size 42.9(W) x 44.6 (H) x 11.6 (D) mm 50g (without band) Strap 20mm Memory 4GB Internal memory, 768MB RAM Connectivity Bluetooth® v4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou Sensor Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, HRM, Ambient light Battery 300mAh Charge Wireless charging Durability 5 ATM water resistance MIL-STD-810G Compatibility Samsung Galaxy: Android 4.3 or later Other Android: Android 4.4 or later iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6s Plus, SE, 5 *iOS 9.0 or later

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Specifications

Gear Fit2 Pro Color Black, Red Display 1.5” Curved Super AMOLED 216 x 432, 310 ppi Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 AP Dual Core 1.0 GHz OS Tizen Size 25.0(W) x 51.3(H) mm 34g (Large), 33 (Small) Strap Small (Size of the wrist: 125~165mm) Large (Size of the wrist: 158~205mm) Memory 4GB Internal memory, 512MB RAM Connectivity Bluetooth® v4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou Sensor Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, HRM Battery 200mAh Charge Pogo type Durability 5 ATM water resistance MIL STD 810G Compatibility Samsung Galaxy: Android 4.3 or later Other Android: Android 4.4 or later iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6s Plus, SE, 5 *iOS 9.0 or later

Samsung Gear IconX 2018 Specifications

Gear IconX 2018 Color Black, Gray, Pink Size Earbud: 18.9 (W) x 21.8 (D) x 22.8(H) mm/ Case: 73.4 (W) x 44.5 (D) x 31.4(H) mm Weight Earbud: 8.0g per earbud / Case: 54.5g Memory 4GB (per earbud) Connectivity Bluetooth® v 4.2 Sensor Accelerometer, IR, Capacitive Touch Battery Earbud: 82mAh / Charging Case: 340mAh

Play time: up to 6 hours (Standalone Mode) / up to 5 hours (Bluetooth Mode)

Talk time: up to 4 hours

? The charging case provides1 extra charge on the go USB 2.0 & Type-C Speaker 5.8pi Dynamic Driver Compatibility Android 4.4 or later RAM 1.5 GB or above Audio Audio Formats: MP3, M4A, AAC, WAV, WMA (WMA v9)

Audio Codec: Samsung Scalable Codec, SBC Voice Guide

Language English (U.S.), Chinese (China), German (Germany), French (France), Spanish (U.S.), Korean (South Korea), Italian (Italy), Russian (Russia), Japanese (Japan)

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

1 Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro have ISO 22810:2010 certification for 5 ATM rating of 50 meters (165 feet) under specific conditions. This means that both devices are safe to wear while walking in the rain or showering, and may be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean. However, the Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro should not be used for scuba diving, waterskiing, or other activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth.

2 Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro are MIL-STD-810G certified.

3 NFC support only. Service availability may vary by country.

4 The Gear IconX is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and above.

5 Limited to Samsung devices with Bixby voice capabilities including Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+

6 The Gear IconX voice guide supports nine languages including U.S. English, Chinese Mandarin, Spanish, German, French, Korean, Italian, Russian and Japanese.

7 Pre-order promotion not available at Macys.