Apira Science Release: New Study: iGrow Plus Minoxidil Accelerates Hair Growth

Researchers recommend combination of light therapy and minoxidil to
treat female pattern hair loss
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Millions of women with female pattern hair loss (FPHL), or androgenetic
alopecia, may be able to regrow hair faster by using the FDA-cleared
iGrow Hair Growth System along with minoxidil (5%). This is compared to
using either method individually, concludes a recent study published in
Lasers in Surgery and Medicine Journal. Eighty million men and women in
the United States suffer from genetic hair loss, including FPHL, which
is the most common form of hair loss in women.
“We’ve long suspected that using low-level light therapy—and the iGrow
specifically—in combination with minoxidil would speed up hair growth
for those suffering from genetic hair loss, and this study confirms that
hypothesis”
Led by researchers from Cairo University and Ain Shams University in
Cairo, Egypt, the study evaluated the efficacy and safety of low-level
light therapy (LLLT) in comparison to minoxidil and to a combination of
both therapies in the treatment of FPHL. Forty-five adult female
patients, aged 25 to 49, suffering from FPHL were randomly divided into
three different treatments groups. The first group applied topical
minoxidil twice daily; the second group received three, 25-minute iGrow
LLLT treatments per week; and the third group combined the two therapies.
Patients using the combination of LLLT and minoxidil experienced the
fastest and most significant results according to the Ludwig hair loss
classification, and had the highest degree of self-reported
satisfaction. In the combination group, a significant increase in the
number of new hair follicles was evident after only two months–two
months sooner than in groups using only minoxidil or only LLLT. In
addition, after four months, hair follicles in the combined therapy
group were observed at a deeper dermal level compared to those in the
other two groups, meaning they are more firmly anchored and have a
higher probable sustainability rate.
The study concludes that, as a single treatment, LLLT “is comparable
with a slight upper hand” over minoxidil.
“We’ve long suspected that using low-level light therapy—and the iGrow
specifically—in combination with minoxidil would speed up hair growth
for those suffering from genetic hair loss, and this study confirms that
hypothesis,” said Jeff Braile, President of Apira
Science, maker of the iGrow. “Forty percent of women have visible
hair loss by the time they turn 40, which can be traumatic. This
evidence brings some comfort that there are options available for women
to look and feel their best.”
The iGrow is a hands-free, home-use LLLT device that is clinically
proven to promote hair growth when used for 25 minutes, three times a
week, for four to six months. Previous studies using self-administered
red light treatments with the iGrow showed significant improvements
for pattern baldness in both women and men
after just four months, leading to FDA clearance.
About Apira Science, Inc.
Apira Science, Inc. has pioneered low-level light therapy (LLLT) for
over a decade. It draws on its expertise and innovations in the
application of LLLT to develop hands-free, home-use LLLT solutions,
including the iGrow Hair Growth System (www.igrowlaser.com)
and iDerma Youth Restoring Masque (www.idermaskincare.com).