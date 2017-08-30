BrainScope Completes $16 Million Equity Fundraise

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainScope Company, Inc., the medical neurotechnology company which
created the first FDA-cleared handheld medical device for assessment of
the full spectrum of traumatic brain injury, today announced it has
completed a $16 million equity financing. New investor DBL Partners
joined previous backers Revolution LLC, ZG Ventures, Maryland Venture
Fund and other existing and new investors in the round, which the
company will use to support the commercial launch of its flagship BrainScope
One medical device, as well as for continued research and
development initiatives.
“We are delighted to have closed this financing with such outstanding
investors. This investment acknowledges our leadership position as the
first and only handheld, objective, FDA-cleared medical device for
traumatic brain injury assessment. The financing will not only help the
company drive commercial sales within various markets, but will also
provide capital for research and development to broaden our product
portfolio,” stated Michael Singer, CEO of BrainScope.
“Throughout our extensive diligence on BrainScope and potential
alternative approaches for the triage of traumatic brain injury, we
consistently heard from clinicians that the BrainScope product was a
true breakthrough. We are happy to be supporting this team,” stated
Cynthia Ringo, Senior Partner at DBL Partners.
Ms. Ringo will join BrainScope’s Board of Directors. Ms. Ringo currently
sits on the board of directors of The RealReal, Urbansitter, Maiyet,
RubyRibbon, Siva Power, and the Bay Area BUILD and is a member of
WomenCorporateDirectors (WCD) Foundation. She also served on the board
of the Forum for Women Entrepreneurs from 2000 to 2004, and as Chair of
the Board from 2001 through 2003. Ms. Ringo was formerly a Managing
Director of VantagePoint Venture Partners from 2002 to 2008. Prior to
VantagePoint Venture Partners, she served as the CEO of Coppercom, a
next- generation network switching company, from 1998 to 2001 and was
the Chairman of the Board from 2001 to 2002.
BrainScope One is an FDA-cleared medical device for rapid,
objective assessment of mildly presenting adult head injured patients at
the point of care for up to three days following injury, and is designed
to help the clinician assess the full spectrum of brain injury,
including whether a patient has structural brain injury visible on CT,
as well as whether a patient has functional brain injury, including
concussion. BrainScope One is available to a cross-section of
market segments including urgent care clinics, occupational health
clinics, hospital emergency rooms, university and professional sports,
and the U.S. military and government.
BrainScope has been the recipient of several prestigious awards over the
past few months, including the Frost & Sullivan 2017 Best Practices
Award for New Product Innovation in the Traumatic Brain Injury
Assessment Solutions Market, as well as a nomination for the 2017 Prix
Galien USA Best Medical Technology, regarded as the equivalent of the
Nobel Prize in medical technology research, with a winner to be chosen
in October.
About BrainScope
BrainScope Company, Inc. (“BrainScope”) is a medical neurotechnology
company that is developing a new generation of handheld, easy-to-use,
non-invasive devices designed to aid medical professionals in rapidly
and objectively assessing various neurological conditions, beginning
with traumatic brain injury (TBI), including concussion. The company’s
first product introduced in 2017, BrainScope One (FDA cleared as
Ahead 300), uses EEG-based technology that is non-invasive for mildly
presenting patients 18-85 years old and within 3 days after head injury. BrainScope
One measures and interprets brain electrical activity and a
patient’s neurocognitive function, creating a panel of objective data to
help physicians make their clinical diagnosis. BrainScope’s technology
platform integrates databases of thousands of brainwave recordings with
advanced digital signal processing, sophisticated algorithms,
miniaturized hardware and disposable headset sensors, which are all
covered by an extensive intellectual property portfolio of over 100
issued and pending patents. BrainScope has received four FDA clearances
and ISO 13485:2003 Certification. BrainScope has partnered with the U.S.
Department of Defense for the development of its TBI assessment
technology, and was named both an original recipient and final awardee
of the GE-NFL Head Health Challenge I. For more information, please
visit www.brainscope.com.