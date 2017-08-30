SAb Biotherapeutics Integrates Operations With New Production Facility

First-of-its kind greenfield biological pharm under construction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAB
Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company, announced today it is fully integrating operations with the
construction of a first-of-its kind production pharm underway near its
corporate headquarters.
SAB, founded in 2014, develops antibody therapeutics using its next
generation immunotherapy platform utilizing plasma from transgenic
cattle (TcBovine™). The TcBovine have been genetically designed to
produce large amounts of natural human polyclonal antibodies when
vaccinated against a disease. Animal antibodies have been made in
rabbits, sheep, and horses for use in humans. However, SAB’s platform is
the first to produce human antibodies in large animals (cattle).
The company’s first two products are in clinical trials with other
infectious disease, oncology and autoimmune targets in development.
“As we continue to expand our operations to produce antibodies for
additional disease targets, designing and operating our own production
facility is a top priority,” said Eddie Sullivan, Ph.D., president and
CEO of SAB Biotherapeutics. “The pharm is a key component to owning the
entire supply chain–from development through production–to improve
efficiency and streamline operations while laying an important
foundation for more rapid and expansive growth.”
The 80-acre pharm, an agricultural-based production unit whose output is
biologicals for the benefit of human health, is the first facility of
its kind designed specifically for cattle. The greenfield construction
phase will house current production animals with infrastructure to grow
ten-fold.
“At full capacity, just 20 percent of production at the new facility
could potentially supply the entire seasonal influenza market,” added
Sullivan. “With full capabilities integrated under SAB, we can be nimble
while maintaining our standards of quality to continue to develop and
produce life-saving immunotherapies.”
Construction on the pharm began August 23, 2017 with completion of the
initial phase spring of 2018.
About
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB)
is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leading the science and
manufacturing of antibody therapeutics. Utilizing some of the most
advanced polyclonal antibody science in the world, SAB is delivering the
world’s first large-scale platform to create fully human
immunoglobulins. This natural production platform holds the potential
for treatment of public health problems, rare conditions, long-term
diseases and global pandemic threats.