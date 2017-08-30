SAb Biotherapeutics Integrates Operations With New Production Facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today it is fully integrating operations with the construction of a first-of-its kind production pharm underway near its corporate headquarters.

“With full capabilities integrated under SAB, we can be nimble while maintaining our standards of quality to continue to develop and produce life-saving immunotherapies.”

SAB, founded in 2014, develops antibody therapeutics using its next generation immunotherapy platform utilizing plasma from transgenic cattle (TcBovine™). The TcBovine have been genetically designed to produce large amounts of natural human polyclonal antibodies when vaccinated against a disease. Animal antibodies have been made in rabbits, sheep, and horses for use in humans. However, SAB’s platform is the first to produce human antibodies in large animals (cattle).

The company’s first two products are in clinical trials with other infectious disease, oncology and autoimmune targets in development.

“As we continue to expand our operations to produce antibodies for additional disease targets, designing and operating our own production facility is a top priority,” said Eddie Sullivan, Ph.D., president and CEO of SAB Biotherapeutics. “The pharm is a key component to owning the entire supply chain–from development through production–to improve efficiency and streamline operations while laying an important foundation for more rapid and expansive growth.”

The 80-acre pharm, an agricultural-based production unit whose output is biologicals for the benefit of human health, is the first facility of its kind designed specifically for cattle. The greenfield construction phase will house current production animals with infrastructure to grow ten-fold.

“At full capacity, just 20 percent of production at the new facility could potentially supply the entire seasonal influenza market,” added Sullivan. “With full capabilities integrated under SAB, we can be nimble while maintaining our standards of quality to continue to develop and produce life-saving immunotherapies.”

Construction on the pharm began August 23, 2017 with completion of the initial phase spring of 2018.

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leading the science and manufacturing of antibody therapeutics. Utilizing some of the most advanced polyclonal antibody science in the world, SAB is delivering the world’s first large-scale platform to create fully human immunoglobulins. This natural production platform holds the potential for treatment of public health problems, rare conditions, long-term diseases and global pandemic threats.