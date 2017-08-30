FDA Approves Genentech (RHHBY)’s Actemra (Tocilizumab) For The Treatment Of CAR T Cell-Induced Cytokine Release Syndrome

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has
approved Actemra® (tocilizumab) intravenous injection for the
treatment of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell-induced severe or
life-threatening cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in patients two years
of age and older. CRS, which is caused by an overactive immune response,
has been identified as a potentially severe and life-threatening side
effect of CAR T cell therapy for certain cancers.1
“Until today, there has never been an FDA-approved treatment to manage
severe cytokine release syndrome associated with CAR T cell therapy,
which is marked by a rapid onset and can cause life-threatening
complications,” said Sandra Horning, M.D., chief medical officer and
head of Global Product Development. “Today's approval of Actemra for
cytokine release syndrome provides physicians with an important tool to
help manage this potentially life-threatening side effect.”
The approval is based on a retrospective analysis of pooled outcome data
from clinical trials of CAR T cell therapies for blood cancers, which
assessed the efficacy of Actemra in the treatment of CRS.2
The study population included 45 pediatric and adult patients treated
with Actemra, with or without additional high-dose corticosteroids, for
severe or life-threatening CRS. Thirty-one patients (69%; 95% CI:
53%–82%) achieved a response, defined as resolution of CRS within 14
days of the first dose of Actemra, no more than two doses of Actemra
were needed, and no drugs other than Actemra and corticosteroids were
used for treatment. No adverse reactions related to Actemra were
reported.2 A second study confirmed resolution of CRS within
14 days using an independent cohort that included 15 patients with CAR T
cell-induced CRS.
The FDA granted Priority Review and Orphan Drug Designation to Actemra
for the treatment of CAR T cell-induced CRS based on the rare, severe
and life-threatening nature of CRS and available data on the safety and
efficacy of Actemra. Priority Review Designation is granted to medicines
that the FDA has determined to have the potential to provide significant
improvements in the safety and effectiveness of the treatment of a
serious condition. Orphan Drug Designation may be granted to medicines
intended for the treatment of conditions that affect fewer than 200,000
people in the United States.
About CAR T Cell Therapy-Induced Cytokine Release Syndrome
CAR T cell therapies are designed for the treatment of certain cancers
by modifying an individual patient’s own cells to specifically target
the cancer cells. CRS, which is caused by an overactive immune response,
has been identified as a potentially severe and life-threatening side
effect of CAR T cell therapies. Most people with CRS experience mild or
moderate flu-like symptoms which are easily managed. However, some
patients experience more severe symptoms that may lead to potentially
life-threatening complications such as cardiac dysfunction, acute
respiratory distress syndrome or multi-organ failure.1
About Actemra
Actemra is the first humanized interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor antagonist
approved for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely
active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have used one or more
disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), such as methotrexate
(MTX), that did not provide enough relief. The extensive Actemra RA IV
clinical development program included five Phase III clinical studies
and enrolled more than 4,000 people with RA in 41 countries. The Actemra
RA subcutaneous clinical development program included two Phase III
clinical studies and enrolled more than 1,800 people with RA in 33
countries. Actemra subcutaneous injection is also approved for the
treatment of adult patients with giant cell arteritis (GCA). In
addition, Actemra is also used as the IV formulation for patients two
years of age and older with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic
arthritis (PJIA), systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA) or CAR T
cell-induced cytokine release syndrome (CRS). Actemra is not approved
for subcutaneous use in people with PJIA, SJIA or CRS. It is not known
if Actemra is safe and effective in children with PJIA, SJIA or CRS
under two years of age or in children with conditions other than PJIA,
SJIA or CRS.
Actemra is intended for use under the guidance of a healthcare
practitioner.
Important Safety Information
Actemra can cause serious side effects. Actemra changes the
way a patient’s immune system works. This can make a patient more likely
to get infections or make any current infection worse. Some people
taking Actemra have died from these infections.
Actemra can cause other serious side effects. These include:
-
Stomach tears
-
Changes in blood test results, including low neutrophil (white blood
cells) and platelet (platelets help the blood to clot) counts, and
increases in certain liver function test levels and blood cholesterol
levels
-
An increased risk of certain cancers by changing the way a patient’s
immune system works
-
Hepatitis B infection
-
Serious allergic reactions, including death. These may happen with
Actemra infusions or injections, even if they did not occur with an
earlier infusion or injection.
-
Nervous system problems
Patients should not receive Actemra if they are allergic to Actemra
or if they have had a bad reaction to Actemra previously.
Common side effects in patients treated with Actemra:
Patients should tell their doctor if they have these or any other side
effect that bothers them or does not go away:
-
Upper respiratory tract infections (like common cold and sinus
infections)
-
Headache
-
Increased blood pressure (also called hypertension)
-
Injection site reactions
Actemra & pregnancy:
Patients should tell their doctor if they are planning to become
pregnant, are pregnant, plan to breastfeed, or are breastfeeding. The
patient and their doctor should decide if the patient will take Actemra
or breastfeed. Patients should not do both. If a patient is pregnant and
taking Actemra, they should join the pregnancy registry. To learn more,
patients should call 1-877-311-8972 or talk to their doctor to register.
Patients should tell their doctor right away if they are experiencing
any side effects. Report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or http://www.FDA.gov/medwatch.
Report side effects to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555.
Please visit http://www.actemra.com
for the full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning and
Medication Guide, for additional Important Safety Information or call
1-800-ACTEMRA (228-3672).
Actemra is part of a co-development agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical
Co. and has been approved in Japan since June 2005. Actemra is approved
in the European Union, where it is known as RoActemra, and several other
countries, including China, India, Brazil, Switzerland and Australia.
About Genentech
Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology
company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes
medicines to treat patients with serious or life-threatening medical
conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters
in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the
company, please visit http://www.gene.com.
