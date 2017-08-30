Ablynx (ABLYF) Release: Publication In Accordance With Article 14 Of The Belgian Law Of 2 May 2007 Regarding The Publication Of Major Shareholdings (The "Transparency Law")

REGULATED INFORMATION

GHENT, Belgium, 30 August 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY] today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of shareholdings from FMR LLC on 25 August 2017.

FMR LLC (taking into account the holdings of its subsidiary undertakings) currently holds a total of 5,813,507 Ablynx shares, representing 9.50% of the current 61,169,732 outstanding Ablynx shares, increased from 9.19% previously.

FMR LLC has notified Ablynx that the shareholding in Ablynx held by FMR Co., Inc., a subsidiary of Fidelity Management & Research Company, which itself is a subsidiary of FMR LLC (the ultimate parent company), has exceeded the 5% threshold as of 23 August 2017.

According to the notification, FMR Co., Inc.'s holding of Ablynx shares and voting rights has increased to 3,209,899 shares, corresponding to 5.25% of the current 61,169,732 outstanding Ablynx shares (versus 3.61% in previous notification dated 13 June 2017).

The notified details are presented below:

Name of select subsidiaries of

FMR LLC* % of voting rights % of voting rights held through financial instruments** Total of both FMR LLC

Fidelity Management & Research Company

FMR Co., Inc. 5.25% 1.70% 6.94% FMR LLC

FIAM Holdings Corp.

Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company 1.47% 1.47% FMR LLC

FIAM Holdings Corp.

FIAM LLC 1.09% 1.09% TOTAL 7.81% 1.70% 9.50%

* The holdings attributable to FMR LLC arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FMR Co., Inc., Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company and FIAM LLC, each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of, and controlled by, FMR LLC. These undertakings for collective investment have granted FMR LLC discretionary power to vote the securities in accordance with the FMR LLC board proxy voting policy. FMR LLC is not a controlled undertaking.

** Type of financial instrument: "Right of Recall"

Full versions of all transparency notifications are available on Ablynx website, under the section Investors.

About Ablynx

Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies, proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com.

