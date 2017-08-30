MediciNova, Inc. Announces The Abstract From The MN-166 (Ibudilast) SPRINT-MS Phase 2b Study In Progressive MS - Including Top Line Data - Was Selected As A Platform Presentation For Late-Breaking Presentation At The 7th Joint ECTRIMS - ACTRIMS Meeting On October 28, 2017 In Paris, France

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that an abstract regarding the SPRINT-MS/NN 102 Phase 2b Trial of Ibudilast in progressive MS has been accepted for oral platform presentation at the 7th Joint ECTRIMS* – ACTRIMS** Meeting to be held October 25-28, 2017 in Paris, France.



The presentation entitled "SPRINT-MS/NN 102 phase II trial of ibudilast in progressive MS: top-line results" will be presented on Saturday, October 28, 2017, by Dr. Robert Fox, Staff Neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic and principal investigator of the SPRINT-MS trial. The study is being conducted by the NeuroNEXT network with funding by the National Institute of Neurological Diseases and Stroke (NINDS), NIH, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and MediciNova, Inc. In this presentation, Dr. Fox will present the top line safety, tolerability and efficacy data of ibudilast in progressive MS.

ECTRIMS* (European Committee for Treatment & Research in Multiple Sclerosis)

ACTRIMS** (Americas Committee for Treatment & Research in Multiple Sclerosis)

Presentation details are as follows:

Session Date and Time : Saturday, October 28, 2017, 8:30 a.m.

Session : Parallel Session 16, Late-Breaking News

About the Progressive MS Trial

The Phase 2b Secondary and Primary Progressive Ibudilast NeuroNEXT trial in Multiple Sclerosis (SPRINT-MS) involves 28 enrolling clinical sites across the U.S. and is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of MN-166 (ibudilast) administered twice daily to subjects with primary progressive or secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS or SPMS, respectively). 255 qualifying subjects were randomly assigned 1:1 to inactive control (placebo) or MN-166 (ibudilast) administered at a dose of up to 100 mg/day (50 mg twice daily). The progressive MS subjects may be either untreated with long-term disease modifying therapy (DMT) or may continue either glatiramer acetate (GA) or interferon beta (IFNß-1a or IFNß-1b) treatment. Hence, randomization was controlled (stratified) by two factors: therapy status (IFN/GA vs. no DMT) and disease status (PPMS vs. SPMS). The primary objectives of the study are to 1) evaluate the activity of ibudilast (MN-166) versus placebo at 96 weeks as measured by quantitative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) analysis for whole brain atrophy using brain parenchymal fraction (BPF) and 2) evaluate the safety and tolerability of ibudilast (MN-166) versus placebo administered orally in subjects with PPMS or SPMS. Secondary measures include disability, imaging analyses of brain and retinal tissue integrity, cortical atrophy, cognitive impairment, quality-of-life and neuropathic pain. Exploratory objectives include pharmacokinetic and biomarker analyses.

About the Cooperative Effort

The collaborating entities include NeuroNEXT, the Cleveland Clinic, the National MS Society and MediciNova. NINDS's Network for Excellence in Neuroscience Clinical Trials, or NeuroNEXT, was created to conduct studies of treatments for neurological diseases through partnerships with academia, private foundations and industry. NeuroNEXT sites include many of the leading medical centers in the U.S. The goals of NeuroNEXT include testing of promising neurological therapies in Phase 2 clinical trials, optimizing drug development time and cost components through an established clinical trials infrastructure, and the coordination of public/private sector efforts by leveraging NINDS’s existing relationships with academic investigators and patient advocacy groups. A clinical coordinating center for the network is based at Massachusetts General Hospital and the data coordinating center is at the University of Iowa. Principal Investigator Dr. Robert Fox and colleagues at the Cleveland Clinic collaborate with co-investigators at academic medical centers in the NeuroNEXT network. The National MS Society is providing patient advocate input and trial enrollment awareness. MediciNova holds the trial IND with the FDA’s Division of Neurology Products and provides scientific and analytical support, as well as drug and placebo supply.

About Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

According to the National MS Society, MS affects approximately 2.3 million people worldwide. Approximately 85% of MS patients are initially diagnosed with relapsing remitting MS (RRMS). Most RRMS patients will eventually transition into SPMS in which there are fewer or no relapses but gradual worsening of health. Approximately 15% of MS patients are diagnosed with PPMS at onset and exhibit increasing disabilities in walking, vision, mental acuity, and other bodily functions that are typical in both PPMS and SPMS without ever experiencing relapses or remissions. Current therapies for MS affect the inflammatory response, but provide limited benefit for neurodegeneration and/or brain tissue repair. There is an unmet medical need for agents that may provide neuroprotection.

About MN-166 (ibudilast)

MN-166 (ibudilast) has been marketed in Japan and Korea since 1989 to treat post-stroke complications and bronchial asthma. MediciNova is developing MN-166 for progressive MS and other neurological conditions such as ALS and substance abuse/addiction. MN-166 (ibudilast) is a first-in-class, orally bioavailable, small molecule phosphodiesterase (PDE) -4 and -10 inhibitor and a macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF) inhibitor that suppresses pro-inflammatory cytokines and promotes neurotrophic factors. It attenuates activated glia cells, which play a major role in certain neurological conditions. Ibudilast's anti-neuroinflammatory and neuroprotective actions have been demonstrated in preclinical and clinical study results and provide the rationale for its therapeutic utility in neurodegenerative diseases (e.g., progressive MS and ALS), substance abuse/addiction and chronic neuropathic pain. MediciNova has a portfolio of patents which cover the use of MN-166 (ibudilast) to treat various diseases including progressive MS, ALS, and drug addiction.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc. is a publicly-traded biopharmaceutical company founded upon acquiring and developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs with a primary commercial focus on the U.S. market. MediciNova's current strategy is to focus on MN-166 (ibudilast) for neurological disorders such as progressive MS, ALS and substance dependence (e.g., methamphetamine dependence, opioid dependence) and MN-001 (tipelukast) for fibrotic diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). MediciNova’s pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine) for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and MN-029 (denibulin) for solid tumor cancers. MediciNova is engaged in strategic partnering and other potential funding discussions to support further development of its programs. For more information on MediciNova, Inc., please visit www.medicinova.com.

