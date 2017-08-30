Bioness Announces Commercial Availability Of The L300 Go System To Healthcare Professionals

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioness, Inc., the leading provider of cutting-edge, clinically supported rehabilitation therapies, today announced that it has begun shipping the L300 Go Systems to domestic healthcare professionals and strategic international distributors for use in patients with foot drop and/or muscle weakness related to upper motor neuron disease/injury. The L300 Go succeeds the award-winning NESS L300® Foot Drop System and NESS L300 Plus® System, and contains numerous advancements designed to optimize therapy sessions and promote functional gains at home.

"Today's value-based healthcare model demands that rehabilitative professionals keep patients motivated through superior, more personalized care," said Todd Cushman, President and CEO of Bioness. "With the introduction of the L300 Go, clinicians now have access to technological innovations that keep patients engaged during the recovery process while improving mobility in the clinic and community."

The L300 Go is the first functional electrical stimulation (FES) system to offer comprehensive 3D motion detection of gait events, containing a learning algorithm which analyzes patient movement and offers electrical stimulation precisely when needed during the gait cycle.

Additional pioneering features include:

Adaptive motion detection and onboard controls that eliminate dependence on foot sensors or remote controls;

Multi-channel stimulation, which enables clinicians to adjust dorsiflexion and inversion/eversion with a novel new electrode options; and

myBioness, a new mobile iOS application designed to empower home users to extend rehabilitative gains through setting goals and tracking recovery progress.

"The relationships physical therapists develop with their patients play a critical role in meeting recovery goals. The new L300 Go features are faster, more intuitive and allow me to focus on working with the patient during our sessions," said Kathy SanMartino, physical therapist and outpatient clinical neuro program manager at Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare. "Having fewer components to manage - along with the incorporation of multi-channel stimulation - makes set up of the device more convenient for patients. This enables us to maximize therapy sessions and empower patients to work on their recovery goals at home."

The L300 Go System comes in four configurations to treat multiple forms of foot drop and knee instability. It was cleared by the U.S Food and Drug Administration for commercial use and received CE mark certification in early 2017.

Bioness anticipates fulfillment of home user shipments later this year. Current users of the L300 Foot Drop System and L300 Plus System will be eligible for a Customer Loyalty Upgrade Program which is designed to make the L300 Go more accessible for users in the clinic and community.

About Bioness, Inc.

Bioness is the leading provider of innovative technologies helping people regain mobility and independence. Bioness solutions include implantable and external neuromodulation systems, robotic systems and software based therapy programs providing functional and therapeutic benefits for individuals affected by pain, central nervous system disorders and orthopedic injuries. Currently, Bioness offers six medical devices within its commercial portfolio which are distributed and sold on five continents and in over 50 countries worldwide. Our technologies have been implemented in the most prestigious and well-respected institutions around the globe with approximately 90% of the top rehabilitation hospitals in the United States currently using one or more Bioness solution. Bioness has a singular focus on aiding large, underserved customer groups with innovative, evidence-based solutions and we will continue to develop and make commercially available new products that address the growing and changing needs of our customers. Individual results vary. Consult with a qualified physician to determine if this product is right for you. Contraindications, adverse reactions and precautions are available online at www.bioness.com.

Media Relations Contact Information

Next Step Communications

bioness@nextstepcomms.com

781.326.1741

L300 Go, myBioness, L300® Foot Drop System, L300 Plus® System, Bioness, the Bioness Logo® and LiveOn® are trademarks of Bioness, Inc. | www.bioness.com | Rx Only

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioness-announces-commercial-availability-of-the-l300-go-system-to-healthcare-professionals-300511202.html

SOURCE Bioness, Inc.