PhRMA Announces Dr. Richard Moscicki As New Chief Medical Officer And Executive Vice President

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) today announced Richard A. Moscicki, M.D. will join the organization as chief medical officer and executive vice president. He will lead the organization's science and regulatory advocacy efforts beginning in early October 2017.

A recognized expert in clinical research and development, Dr. Moscicki joins PhRMA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), where he served as deputy center director for science operations. He provided executive direction of Center operations and leadership in overseeing the development, implementation and direction of CDER's programs.

"I am pleased to welcome Rich to the helm of our science and regulatory team," said Stephen J. Ubl, president and CEO of PhRMA. "Rich's deep medical, academic, clinical regulatory and private sector expertise will be invaluable as we seek to advance public policies in the United States and around the world that support medical innovation."

Before joining CDER, Dr. Moscicki was senior vice president, head of clinical development, and chief medical officer at Genzyme Corporation. For nearly two decades at Genzyme, Dr. Moscicki was responsible for worldwide global regulatory and pharmacovigilance matters, clinical research and medical affairs.

"We are in an unprecedented era of biopharmaceutical innovation that is developing next-generation cures that will transform patient care for serious diseases such as Alzheimer's, ALS and cancer. I am pleased to join PhRMA at a time when the regulatory environment around these potential new treatments is only growing more dynamic and complex," said Dr. Moscicki.

Dr. Moscicki received his medical degree from Northwestern University Medical School and is board certified in internal medicine, diagnostic and laboratory immunology, and allergy and immunology. Dr. Moscicki previously also served on staff at Massachusetts General Hospital and on the faculty of Harvard Medical School.

