Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Raises Quarterly Dividend 13%

STATESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (Nasdaq: KEQU ) announced today its Board of Directors approved a thirteen percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend to seventeen cents per outstanding share from fifteen cents per outstanding share, payable on September 25, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2017. We are confident the recent improvements in our financial results reflect sustainable operating improvements in our core business. As a result, we are increasing our quarterly dividend by two cents.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. Products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks.

The Company's corporate headquarters is located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India, Singapore, and China. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets. The Company's China headquarters and sales office are located in Shanghai, China. Kewaunee Scientific's website is located at http://www.kewaunee.com.

