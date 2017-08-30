 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Raises Quarterly Dividend 13%



8/30/2017 10:25:00 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs

STATESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (Nasdaq: KEQU) announced today its Board of Directors approved a thirteen percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend to seventeen cents per outstanding share from fifteen cents per outstanding share, payable on September 25, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2017. We are confident the recent improvements in our financial results reflect sustainable operating improvements in our core business. As a result, we are increasing our quarterly dividend by two cents.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Kewaunee Scientific Corporation)

About Kewaunee Scientific
Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. Products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks.

The Company's corporate headquarters is located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India, Singapore, and China. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets. The Company's China headquarters and sales office are located in Shanghai, China. Kewaunee Scientific's website is located at http://www.kewaunee.com.

Contact: Thomas D. Hull III
704/871-3290

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kewaunee-scientific-corporation-raises-quarterly-dividend-13-300511528.html

SOURCE Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 