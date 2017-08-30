T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Announces 11 New Patents Granted In 2017

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), an emerging leader in the development of innovative diagnostic products to improve patient health, announced today that it has been granted 11 new patents in 2017 that further broaden and strengthen the protection around the company’s proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR) platform, including the T2Sepsis Solution and hemostasis technology. With the grant of these new patents, T2 Biosystems now owns or licenses over 60 patents, with more than 40 additional patents in the application and/or review process.



Highlights of patents granted in 2017:

Two patents cover the method and use of certain reagents for the company’s primary diagnostic products that run on the T2Dx Instrument and support the T2Sepsis Solution. These patents cover the detection of all types of pathogens detected in whole blood as well as key steps in the automated process conducted by the T2Dx Instrument that enables it to achieve unprecedented direct-from-blood sensitivity.



Two patents cover the method and design of the automated sample lysis process used by the company’s primary diagnostic products that run on the T2Dx Instrument. This method enables high efficiency lysis of samples with an extremely low concentration of pathogens in a high background of human cellular debris.



One patent broadens the company’s portfolio of T2MR detector patents for small, portable magnetic resonance detection devices. This patent covers methods for magnetic detection using a proprietary magnet design.



One patent represents new intellectual property that covers an innovative method of integrating fluidics with the T2MR detector which may be used in future devices.



One patent covers probe sequences that can be used for high sensitivity detection of Candida species. This patent covers the probe sequences independent of detection modality.



Four patents cover methods in the area of hemostasis. These patent claims should provide the company comprehensive coverage for using T2MR to determine coagulation, or blood clotting, and solidify the company’s ability to provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of clotting time, clot strength, fibrinogen, fibrinolysis, platelet activity, and novel biomarkers relevant to hemostasis.



The other patents in T2 Biosystems’ patent portfolio include patents with claims covering technical innovations discovered to be necessary for high sensitivity direct-from-blood diagnostics independent from the type of detection platform utilized. Additionally, the portfolio provides comprehensive coverage of the use of T2MR detection for the field of in vitro diagnostics and several applications of T2MR in the field of in vivo implantable diagnostics.

“We strive to protect and enhance the proprietary technologies that we believe are important to our business and our long term success depends on our ability to obtain and maintain proprietary protection,” said John McDonough, president and chief executive officer. “The additional patents granted in 2017 are a testament to T2 Biosystems’ technological advantage in the marketplace and a cornerstone of our growing leadership as a diagnostic innovator.”

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, an emerging leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, is dedicated to saving lives and reducing the cost of healthcare by empowering clinicians to effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems is focused on addressing critical unmet needs in healthcare starting with sepsis, one of the deadliest and most expensive conditions in hospitals today. The T2Sepsis SolutionTM is a unique approach that combines the best standard of care for the management of sepsis patients with T2 Biosystems’ products, including the T2Dx® Instrument and T2Candida® Panel, and the T2Bacteria® Panel, which is commercially available in Europe and other countries that accept the CE mark and available for the research use only in the US. Powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, or T2MR®, the T2Sepsis Solution is proven to deliver better patient care and greater cost savings. Hospital customer experience has demonstrated faster time to effective treatment, shortened ICU and hospital lengths of stay, reduced use of unnecessary antifungals, and millions of dollars in savings. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future sepsis products including additional species and antibiotic resistance, as well as tests for Lyme disease and hemostasis. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding additional patients, timing of testing patients, anticipated product benefits, strategic priorities, product expansion or opportunities, growth expectations or targets, timing of FDA filings or clearances and anticipated operating expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) any inability to (a) realize anticipated benefits from commitments, contracts or products; (b) successfully execute strategic priorities; (c) bring products to market; (d) expand product usage or adoption; (e) obtain customer testimonials; (f) accurately predict growth assumptions; (g) realize anticipated revenues; (h) incur expected levels of operating expenses; or (i) increase the number of high-risk patients at customer facilities; (ii) failure of early data to predict eventual outcomes; (iii) failure to make or obtain anticipated FDA filings or clearances within expected time frames or at all; or (iv) the factors discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 15, 2017, and other filings the company makes with the SEC from time to time. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While the company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Company Contact: Darlene Deptula-Hicks, T2 Biosystems SVP & Chief Financial Officer ddeptula@t2biosystems.com 603-553-5803 Media Contact: Matthew McKillip, T2 Biosystems mmckillip@t2biosystems.com 518-577-3466 Investor Contact: Chris Brinzey, Westwicke Partners chris.brinzey@westwicke.com 339-970-2843