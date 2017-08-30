Kamada (KMDA) Announces Full Exercise Of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional Shares

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) (TASE:KMDA), a plasma-derived protein therapeutics company focused on orphan indications, today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,333,334 of its ordinary shares at a price of $4.50 per share have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 500,000 shares. All of the shares sold in the offering were offered by Kamada. Total gross proceeds from the offering of an aggregate of 3,833,334 shares were approximately $17.3 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Kamada. The closing of the sale of 3,333,334 shares was completed on August 2, 2017, and the closing of the sale of 500,000 shares pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares was completed on August 30, 2017.



Kamada currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund general corporate purposes, including a Phase 3 study in the United States for Inhaled AAT for AATD upon FDA approval and a Phase 2/3 study with AAT (IV) for the treatment of GvHD in Europe and in the United States upon receipt of the relevant regulatory approvals and in-licensing of marketed products or technologies.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Chardan Capital Markets, LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

The ordinary shares described above were offered by Kamada pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York, 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is focused on plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications, and has a commercial product portfolio and a robust late-stage product pipeline. The Company uses its proprietary platform technology and know-how for the extraction and purification of proteins from human plasma to produce Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) in a highly-purified, liquid form, as well as other plasma-derived Immune globulins. AAT is a protein derived from human plasma with known and newly-discovered therapeutic roles given its immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory, tissue-protective and antimicrobial properties. The Company’s flagship product is GLASSIA®, the first and only liquid, ready-to-use, intravenous plasma-derived AAT product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Kamada markets GLASSIA® in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Baxalta (now part of Shire plc) and in other counties through local distributors. In addition to GLASSIA®, Kamada has a product line of seven other pharmaceutical products administered by injection or infusion, that are marketed through distributors in more than 15 countries, including Israel, Russia, Brazil, India and other countries in Latin America and Asia. Kamada has five late-stage plasma-derived protein product candidates in development, including an inhaled formulation of AAT for the treatment of AAT deficiency. In addition, Kamada's intravenous AAT is in development for other indications such as type-1 diabetes, GvHD and prevention of lung transplant rejection. Kamada also leverages its expertise and presence in the plasma-derived protein therapeutics market by distributing more than 10 complementary products in Israel that are manufactured by third parties.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Kamada Ltd., including statements about the Company's anticipated use of proceeds and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in the U.S. FDA or the EMA approval process, additional competition in the AATD market, future regulatory delays, prevailing market conditions, and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the U.S., Israel or otherwise. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this announcement and Kamada undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

