SkinSmart Antimicrobial Launches Innovations For Eczema & Wounds

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinSmart Antimicrobial is a new skincare brand launching over-the-counter solutions for eczema and wound care. SkinSmart is powered by Hypochlorous, a "secret weapon" that has been used in specialty wound care for years to help heal chronic skin conditions, wounds and burns. Previously this formula was only available with an expensive prescription, or at select medical centers. Learn more about Hypochlorous at www.SkinSmartAntimicrobial.com.

Healing & Relief Approved for Families & All Skin Types

Spray Dries Like Water Available Without Rx Promotes Healing No Steroids

Eczema Therapy Over 30 million Americans have chronic symptoms associated with eczema. SkinSmart Antimicrobial skin cleanser for Eczema Therapy is a new technology with no topical steroids (commonly found in eczema care, like hydrocortisone), no limits on use, in an easy to use clear spray that has no side effects. This is a breakthrough treatment, especially for parents seeking non-steroid relief for eczema, which is a common condition in children. Not only can it be used on kids, it helps promote healing, and can be used on any skin, even eyelids. It dries like water leaving no residue, and doesn't interfere with skin care or makeup routines.

SkinSmart Antimicrobial's Hypochlorous technology is a new solution in over-the-counter products for people seeking relief from eczema symptoms. It was awarded the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance, where it received a five out of five stars rating.

Wound Therapy SkinSmart Antimicrobial's wound & skin cleanser for Wound Therapy technology is ideal for the daily preventative antimicrobial cleansing of at-risk feet, and it helps heal wounds, infections, rashes, and other minor skin conditions. These afflictions can be a result of underlying medical conditions that require paying close attention to both preventing and treating wounds, or even skin infections that occur from obesity. You can spray Wound Therapy as often as needed, on any skin, without worrying about dangerous side effects, sting, or mess associated with other care options. This clear spray dries like water, is hypoallergenic, and contains no alcohol.

About SkinSmart Antimicrobial

SkinSmart Antimicrobial was created by experts in Hypochlorous technology. Their goal is to provide advanced skin care technology to help heal a variety of skin conditions, right in the comfort of consumers' homes - easily, safely, and with no mess.

