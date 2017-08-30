 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

China's iPharma In $120 Million Deal For Mologen (MOLGF.PK)'s Immunotherapy Candidate



8/30/2017 9:18:00 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
China's iPharma signed a binding term sheet to in-license Greater China rights for a clinical-stage immunotherapy candidate from Mologen of Berlin. The deal could be worth up to $120 million plus royalties. iPharma is an in-licensing joint venture formed by I-Bridge Capital of China and BioLineRx, an Israeli pharma. iPharma will own China rights to Mologen's lead asset, lefitolimod, which is currently in a Phase III trial for colorectal cancer and a Phase II trial for lung cancer.

Read at ChinaBio Today


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 