China's iPharma In $120 Million Deal For Mologen (MOLGF.PK)'s Immunotherapy Candidate
8/30/2017 9:18:00 AM
China's iPharma signed a binding term sheet to in-license Greater China rights for a clinical-stage immunotherapy candidate from Mologen of Berlin. The deal could be worth up to $120 million plus royalties. iPharma is an in-licensing joint venture formed by I-Bridge Capital of China and BioLineRx, an Israeli pharma. iPharma will own China rights to Mologen's lead asset, lefitolimod, which is currently in a Phase III trial for colorectal cancer and a Phase II trial for lung cancer.
