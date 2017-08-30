Effective Immediately: Globus Medical (GMED) Names a New CEO

Globus Medical Appoints David M. Demski as CEO

AUDUBON, Penn., Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced that, the Board of Directors has named David M. Demski as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Demski will report to David C. Paul, the Company’s founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer since its inception in 2003. Mr. Paul will remain in the role of Executive Chairman.



Mr. Demski has been a Globus Medical senior executive since 2003, serving initially as Chief Financial Officer from 2003 until 2008. In 2008, he became President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, responsible for all of its domestic and international commercial operations, including sales, marketing, manufacturing, and finance. During Mr. Demski’s tenure as President and COO, Globus Medical consistently delivered above-category growth and profit margins, culminating in the Company’s successful initial public offering in 2012. In 2015, Mr. Demski became President, Emerging Technologies, and assumed responsibility for overseeing the Company’s expansion into the areas of imaging, navigation, and robotics, as well as orthopedic trauma, both of which are expected to contribute to the Company’s growth over the next decade.

Mr. Paul will continue to focus on strategic initiatives and will spend less time on day-to-day operational matters. The Company reported that the timing of these management changes was designed to allow Mr. Paul to recover from a health condition. Mr. Paul is expected to make a full recovery over the next several months and plans to remain actively involved with the Company both during his recovery and thereafter.

“No one is or could be more well suited to be CEO of Globus Medical than Dave,” said David Paul. “He has been with us since the very start of this Company, has led virtually every aspect of its operations, and has been a significant contributor to the Company’s success to date. During the seven years when Dave served as President, among his many responsibilities were direct leadership of both our domestic and international sales forces. During that time, and as he took over responsibility for our Emerging Technologies division, Dave honed a talent for optimizing sales team performance and developing and commercializing new products. His skill set is precisely what we need to continue our focus on profitable growth.

“With Dave taking over day-to-day management of the Company, I can focus on the things I am most passionate about and the areas in which I can bring the most value to our shareholders: strategy and technology innovation. Globus Medical was built on delivering groundbreaking solutions to surgeons and their patients, and we will not stray from our core mission. We have built a strong company and will move forward with the same vision and passion for which we are known. I look forward to being part of the Company’s continued success.”

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders.

