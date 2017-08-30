Theraclion Reports Publication Of Promising Clinical Trial Results In A New Thyroid Indication

MALAKOFF, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (Alternext, FR0010120402 - ALTHE, PEA
PME eligible), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment
for echotherapy, today announces the results published in the « Radiology »
journal on Graves’ disease treatment by echotherapy using Echopulse. The
study is entitled: “Single-Session High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound
Treatment for Persistent or Relapsed Graves’ Disease: Preliminary
Experience in a Prospective Study” and is available online
on PubMed.
Graves' disease (GD) is an autoimmune thyroid disorder caused by the
presence of autoantibodies stimulating the TSH receptor. It is the most
common cause of hyperthyroidism and approximately 3% of women and 0.5%
of men develop GD in their lifetime. In many parts of the world,
anti-thyroid drugs (ATD) have been the preferred initial treatment for
GD. However, once a patient remains or continues to be hyperthyroid
after an 18-month or longer course of ATDs, definitive treatments such
as surgery or radioactive iodine therapy are generally recommended.
Nevertheless, a substantial proportion of patients prefer to continue
receiving ATDs instead of proceeding to surgery or RAI therapy because
of surgical risks and radiation fear. Theraclion estimates that the
availability of a non-surgical, non-radioactive approach to treat
persistent or recurrent hyperthyroidism has the potential to expand
volume of thyroid procedure by 40% compared to current indication to
treat benign thyroid nodules.
This series of cases was performed and assessed by Dr. Brian Hung-Hin
LANG, MD, Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Surgery, Chief of
the Endocrine Surgery Division at the Queen Mary University Hospital in
Hong Kong.
A group of thirty consecutive patients with persistent or relapsed GD
treated between November 2015 and February 2016 was examined for thyroid
function at baseline, at 2 and 4 weeks and 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12 months
following the treatment performed by Echopulse and clinically assessed
at the same time.
The article published in the prestigious US
journal “Radiology” demonstrates very promising Echopulse post-treatment
results confirmed by hormonal profile and clinical assessment. The
patients treated with Echopulse showed at 12 months follow-up:
-
An overall remission rate of 73,3%, which means a relief from
hyperthyroidism,
-
A significant decrease in the autoantibodies (anti TSHr),
-
Absence of complications in terms of ophthalmic parameters and
anti-thyroid antibody levels evolution.
-
In 96,7% of the cases, patients completed the echotherapy treatment
within one session and were discharged on the day of the treatment.
This would imply superiority in terms of cost effectiveness compared
to surgery.
Pr Brian LANG, MD, principal investigator, comments: “US-guided
HIFU ablation of the thyroid may be a safe and efficacious treatment in
patients with persistent or relapsed GD, offering patients an
alternative to invasive surgery or radioactive iodine, a treatment which
many patients refuse, especially in Asia.”
Sylvain Yon, Deputy CEO & VP Research & Development of Theraclion,
concludes: “Theraclion continues the development of new
indications, pioneering non-invasive ultrasound treatment as an
alternative to surgical procedures and radioactive iodine treatment.
Just as the breast cancer FDA trial authorization, these first results
are extremely encouraging, and could add another indication to the panel
of indications Echopulse can treat, which would be welcomed by our
current as well as future Echopulse users.”
About Theraclion
Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical
equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge
technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative
solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse®, allowing non-invasive tumor
treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound.
Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for
non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based
in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team
of 34 people, half of it are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For
more information, please visit Theraclion’s website: www.theraclion.com.
Theraclion is listed on Alternext Paris
PEA-PME eligible
Mnemonic:
ALTHE - ISIN Code: FR0010120402