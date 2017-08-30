|
Syndax Announces Participation At Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
8/30/2017 8:53:50 AM
WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing entinostat and SNDX-6352 in multiple cancer indications, today announced that Briggs W. Morrison, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences. The details for the three conferences are:
Citi's 12th Annual Biotech Conference at the Mandarin Oriental in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, September 6, 2017. Panel discussion at 9:00 am ET.
The Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Grand Hyatt in New York City on Monday, September 11, 2017. Fireside chat at 2:50 pm ET.
The Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel on Monday, September 25, 2017. Corporate presentation at 8:00 am ET.
A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Syndax is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Our lead product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from our Phase 2b clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative breast cancer. Given its potential ability to block the function of immune suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment, entinostat is also being evaluated in combination with approved PD-1 antagonists. Ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trials combine entinostat with KEYTRUDA from Merck & Co., Inc. for non-small cell lung cancer melanoma and colorectal cancer; with TECENTRIQ® from Genentech, Inc. for triple negative breast cancer; and with BAVENCIO® from Pfizer Inc. and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, for ovarian cancer. Our second product candidate, SNDX-6352, is a monoclonal antibody that blocks the CSF-1 receptor and may also block the function of immune suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. SNDX-6352 is being evaluated in Phase 1 clinical trials and is expected to be developed to treat a variety of cancers.
Investor Contact
Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
melissa@argotpartners.com
Tel 212.600.1902
Media Contact
Eliza Schleifstein
Argot Partners
eliza@argotpartners.com
Tel 973.361.1546
