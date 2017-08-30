|
Carrick Therapeutics Appoints Chairman As One Of Two New Board Members
8/30/2017 8:51:01 AM
Board bolstered by the addition of Dr Burt Adelman as chair and Dr Clive Dix as non-executive director ahead of further significant announcements
[Dublin, Ireland, 30 August 2017]
Carrick Therapeutics - established in October 2016 with $95 million of initial funding, with the aim of building Europe’s leading oncology company - has appointed Dr Burt Adelman and Dr Clive Dix to its board.
Dr Adelman, who will serve as chairman of the board, has more than 35 years’ experience, and was most recently executive vice president and chief medical officer at Dyax Corp, which was acquired by Shire plc. He is a thought leader with an unparalleled track record, having led the successful development of a number of important biologic and small molecule therapeutics, including Angiomax®, Avonex®, Amevive® and Tysabri®.
Prior to joining Dyax, Dr Adelman held various senior executive positions at Biogen.
He is a member of the board of directors at Catabasis, Sirona, and Syntimmune, special advisor at Voyager and scientific advisor at Anokion. In addition to his professional positions, Dr Adelman lectures at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and was previously a faculty member at the Medical College of Virginia.
Dr Dix, CEO of C4X Discovery Holdings and one of the leading figures in the UK biotechnology sector, joins the board as a non-executive director. He has 30 years’ experience and brings an in-depth understanding of all facets of drug discovery and development, as well as a broad knowledge of the science and commercial landscape of a variety of therapeutic areas.
He co-founded and was chief executive of both Convergence Pharmaceuticals Ltd and PowerMed Ltd, which were acquired by Biogen and Pfizer respectively.
Prior to moving into the biotechnology sector, Dr Dix was UK research director for GlaxoWellcome (which merged with SmithKline Beecham in 2000 to form GlaxoSmithKline). He is currently chairman of Touchlight Genetics Ltd and Centauri Therapeutics Ltd, and served as chairman of the UK BioIndustry Association from 2008-2010.
Commenting on the appointments, Dr Elaine Sullivan, CEO of Carrick Therapeutics, said: “I am delighted to welcome two such renowned and successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders to the board. Both Dr Adelman and Dr Dix have extensive experience of leading drug development from laboratory to clinic, and we are fortunate to be benefitting from their expertise as we drive forward and expand our portfolio.
“We have made good progress in our first year, and will be making significant therapeutics announcements in the coming weeks and months.”
Dr Burt Adelman said: “The blend of world-class cancer researchers, drug development experts and the life science sector’s leading investors makes Carrick Therapeutics a truly exciting company. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues on the board as we support Elaine to deliver Carrick Therapeutics’ vision of building Europe’s leading oncology company.”
Dr Clive Dix added: “Carrick Therapeutics’ potential is clear and our purpose profound – targeting the most aggressive and resistant forms of cancer in order to make a real difference to the lives of patients. I am excited to be working alongside the distinguished team working to achieve this.”
Headquartered in Dublin, Carrick Therapeutics R&D is located in Dublin Ireland and Oxford UK, leveraging important partnerships globally. The lead investors are ARCH Venture Partners and Woodford Investment Management, with participation from Cambridge Enterprise, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Evotec, GV (Google Ventures), and Lightstone Ventures.
Research partners include Cancer Research UK, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge and Imperial College London.
The scientific advisory board is chaired by Sir John Bell (Regius Professor of Medicine University of Oxford) and comprised of internationally recognised clinicians and scientists.
Ends
Media contact:
Kevin Pringle
Charlotte Street Partners, tel: +44 7880 204256
Kevin.pringle@charlottestpartners.co.uk
Carrick Therapuetics
Carrick Therapeutics is pioneering a portfolio of unique, first in class, cancer treatments that target driver mechanisms of the most aggressive forms of cancer, and which will be tailored to an individual patient’s tumour. The name Carrick means ‘rock’ in Gaelic to emphasise the strong foundation of like-minded scientists , collabotators and investors, and the vision to build a durable world-class company. Carrick has an ambitious patient focussed vision to serve cancer patients around the world by the introduction of ground breaking cancer therapies that will transform the way cancer is treated.
Dr. Burt Adelman CV
Faculty academic appointments
1981 – 1984: Instructor, Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital
1984 – 1990: Assistant Professor, Medical College of Virginia
1990 – 1991: Associate Professor, Medical College of Virginia
1998 – Present: Lecturer, Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital
Professional positions
1991 - 1995: Director, Medical Research, Biogen
1995 – 1996: Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Biogen
1996 – 2001: Vice President, Development Operations, Biogen
1999 – 2001: Vice President, Medical Research, Biogen
2001 – 2003: Executive Vice President, Research and Development, Biogen
2003 – 2006: Executive Vice President, Development, Biogen
2006 – 2007: Executive Vice President, Portfolio Strategy, Biogen
2009 – 2010: President, Research and Development, Eleven Biotherapeutics
2011: Senior Advisor, Eleven Biotherapeutics
2012 – 2016: Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Dyax Corp.
2016 – Present: Member, Board of Directors, Catabasis; Member, Board of Directors, Sirona; Member, Board of Directors, Syntimmune; Special Advisor Voyager
2017 – Present: Scientific Advisor, Anokion
Dr. Clive Dix CV
1988 – 1996: Research, GlaxoWellcome
1996 – 2001: UK Research Direcor, GlaxoWellcome
2001 – 2003: Senior Vice President, Research and Development, PowderJect Pharmaceuticals
2004 – 2006: Co-Founder and Chief Executive, PowederMed Ltd.
2007 – 2011: Chairman, Modern Biosciences plc
2008 – 2010: Chairman, Auralis Ltd.
2008 - 2010: Chairman, BioIndustry Association
2009 – 2014: Chairman, Crescendo Biologics Ltd.
2010 – 2015: Co-Founder and Chief Executive, Convergence Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
2011 – Present: Chairman, Touchlight Genetics Ltd.
2015 – 2016: Chairman, Calchan Ltd.
2015 – Present: CEO, C4x Discovery plc
2016 – Present: Chairman, Centurai Therapeutics Ltd.
2016 – Present: Non-Executive Director, Medicines Discovery Catapult
comments powered by