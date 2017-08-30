|
Cmed Celebrates One Year Anniversary Of Encapsia
8/30/2017 8:44:38 AM
Cloud-based Clinical Data Suite helps Transform the Speed and Delivery of Clinical Trials
HORSHAM, UK — August 30, 2017 – Cmed today announced its one-year anniversary of the launch of encapsia®, an innovative cloud-based clinical data suite of Apps that helps biotech and pharma sponsors transform the way data is captured, monitored and reviewed in clinical trials. The app-based solution is now being used by eight pharma companies, including two of the top five, for a variety of EDC and direct data capture eSource clinical trials.
Since its launch, many new features have been introduced including additional scaling capabilities, enhanced and immediately actionable real-time visualizations and automated dataloads, while the eSource app is now available to download from the Apple App store. encapsia® provides real-time data, captured and aggregated from different sources, all actionable in one place along with choice and flexibility for the real world. First completed studies with encapsia® have demonstrated measurable benefits with very positive metrics, efficiencies and favourable site and sponsor feedback.
Now incorporating 12 powerful apps, encapsia® is the first of its kind to provide eSource, web EDC, Risk Based Monitoring, Remote Monitoring, multi-media data capture, full data management, live reporting and analysis all in one seamless system. Sponsors can now access clinical trial data in real-time, captured and consolidated from eCRFs, labs, wearables and other sources, for immediate review, action and ongoing analysis. This makes all aspects of data review and monitoring easier and more efficient, while improving data quality and both internal and external patient safety monitoring.
“Clinical trials are becoming increasingly complex and expensive, with many companies reconsidering their strategies and operating models,” said David Connelly, CEO, Cmed. “We have expanded the encapsia® applications to help eliminate many of the pain points associated with data capture, driving a faster, more agile and cost-effective approach in the execution of clinical trials, and helping to speed-up the drug development process for sponsors.”
As part of the company’s ongoing development of encapsia®, Cmed’s recently launched new website introduces a portfolio of videos demonstrating the attributes and functions of some of the key apps, to provide sponsors with a true insight into the unique advantages of encapsia®. To view, please visit https://www.cmedresearch.com/video/
About Cmed
Cmed is an innovative, full service technology-led CRO. Cmed brings together experienced people and technology, providing customers with a friendly, proactive service, and delivers this service using advanced clinical data capture, management and reporting software and processes. Cmed’s new generation clinical data suite, encapsia™, streamlines the capture, management and reporting of clinical data, saving customers time and money. Clinical data can be captured flexibly by eSource, multi-media and web eDC, while being displayed in live visual insights, providing live analytics, and allowing within suite audit trailed actions. It is fully compliant with regulatory guidelines, and allows integration with existing systems.
