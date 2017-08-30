|
New Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Bench Scales Enhance Hazardous-Area Productivity
METTLER TOLEDO ICS4_6x combi bench scales give safe, compliant and accurate weighing performance in hazardous areas. The devices offer a new range of configuration options to meet ergonomic concerns while terminal-based tools, such as colorWeight® increase processing speed to enhance productivity.
Greifensee, Switzerland — When weighing in potentially explosive environments, it is important that equipment is safe, compliant and able to be handled efficiently. METTLER TOLEDO helps meet hazardous-area regulations and maintain the level of accuracy and flexibility required by processes with intrinsically safe ICS4_6x combi bench scales.
METTLER TOLEDO ICS4_6x combi bench scales are designed to provide the highest safety in Zone 1 and 21 hazardous areas. In addition, ICS4_6x-series scales provide industry-leading, repeatable resolutions of up to 750,000d without compromising safety.
ICS4_6x intrinsically safe terminals provide exceptional functionality. A full range of in-built weighing applications and versatile mounting options give the ability to choose the configuration that matches a working environment. The addition of METTLER TOLEDO colorWeight® functionality improves weighing-task speed and control by immediately changing screen color when weights are within tolerance.
At a basic level, intrinsic safety offers several advantages over flame-proofing. By preventing all sources of ignition, METTLER TOLEDO has made maintenance easier and faster to reduce downtime. Additionally, intrinsically safe solutions tend to be smaller, lighter and less expensive than comparable flame-proof solutions while providing identical operation in both safe and hazardous areas.
ICS4_6x scales are approved according to both global and local hazardous-area standards, including IECEx and ATEX, to ensure scales are part of keeping facilities and personnel safe. Regular audits of METTLER TOLEDO production facilities by certification bodies verify that these standards are applied consistently for added assurance.
For more information about how METTLER TOLEDO ICS4_6x combi bench scales can deliver pristine accuracy and process safety in a hazardous environment, please visit www.mt.com/ICS4_6x-Series.
About METTLER TOLEDO
METTLER TOLEDO provides the enabling technology, software and people that can help build a
seamless workflow to translate bench scale chemistry into a commercial process. For more than 20 years, our enabling tools and services have been a strategic resource providing critical information for thousands of development scientists and engineers. Companies have used that knowledge to accelerate the discovery, development and scale-up of new chemical processes spanning the chemical and biopharmaceutical industries. For more, visit Mettler Toledo website
