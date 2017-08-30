Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) To Participate In Three September Conferences

Aug. 30, 2017

Neos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vipin Garg

Wells Fargo 2017 Healthcare Conference at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 in Boston, MA





2017 Healthcare Conference at on in Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference at 8:35 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 in New York, NY

FORT WORTH, Texas,(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(NASDAQ:NEOS), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative extended-release (XR) products using its proprietary modified-release drug delivery and orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology platforms, today announced that, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer will present a business overview and update at the following two upcoming September conferences:

A live audio webcast of both events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investors.neostx.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days after the live event concludes.

Neos management will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the Mizuho Biotechnology Conference 2017 on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 in Boston, MA.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its proprietary modified-release drug delivery technology platforms. Adzenys XR-ODT®, indicated for the treatment of ADHD in patients 6 years of age and older, and Cotempla XR-ODTTM, indicated for the treatment of ADHD in patients 6 to 17 years old, are the first approved products using the Company’s extended-release (XR)-orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology platform. Neos , which is initially focusing on the treatment of ADHD, has filed New Drug Applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for one other branded product candidate that is an XR medication in oral suspension dosage form. In addition, Neos manufactures and markets its generic equivalent of the branded product Tussionex®, an XR oral suspension of hydrocodone and chlorpheniramine indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms of a cold.

Richard Eisenstadt

Neos Therapeutics

Sarah McCabe

Contacts:Chief Financial Officer(972) 408-1389 reisenstadt@neostx.com Vice President Stern Investor Relations, Inc. (212) 362-1200 sarah@sternir.com