Alzheimer's Research UK Release: Leading Dementia Research Charity Welcomes Life Sciences Strategy
8/30/2017 8:28:29 AM
Alzheimer's Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity, has welcomed the new Life Sciences Industrial Strategy – but is calling on Government to continue seeking the expertise of medical research charities as it develops.
Sir John Bell unveiled his plans today for the Strategy, where he outlined the industry’s vision for how government can work alongside the sector to boost businesses large and small across the £64 billion life sciences sector.
Alzheimer's Research UK is hopeful that the investment in life sciences – which will see an increase in collaboration and output across the sector – will help maintain and grow the UK’s leading global position in dementia research. Between 2008-09 and 2014-15, the number of dementia research publications, and the number of researchers working on the condition, increased more in the UK than in any other country – at 96.3% and 91% respectively.
Dr Matthew Norton, Director of Policy at Alzheimer's Research UK, said:
“We welcome the vision laid out in the Life Sciences Industrial Strategy, as this significant level of investment will help us in our mission to bring about the first life-changing dementia treatment by 2025. We are also pleased by the recommendation to increase the Government’s Charity Research Support Fund, as this will enable more of the £1.6bn of charity funding to be invested in medical research.
“The Life Sciences Industrial Strategy presents a clear and determined plan to ensure that the UK continues to build on its world-leading life sciences sector, which will help grow our economy and accelerate positive outcomes for people impacted by serious health conditions, like dementia.
“At Alzheimer's Research UK, we champion collaborations between charities, industry and government, particularly through initiatives such as our Drug Discovery Alliance and Dementia Consortium. Bridging the gap between academic research and pharmaceutical drug discovery is vital to deliver the breakthroughs we so desperately need for those impacted by dementia and we believe this collaborative approach can be successfully replicated in many other health areas.
“We’re glad to see that the benefits of cross-sector working have been recognised in the Strategy. We would urge the Government to continue involving medical research charities, and drawing on their unique expertise, as the Strategy moves forward and a sector deal for life sciences is established.”
