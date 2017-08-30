Kindred Bio (KIN) To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, today announced that it will be presenting at three, upcoming investor conferences in September 2017:

6th Annual Gateway Conference (September 6-7, 2017)

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Presentation Date and Time: September 6, 2017; 10:30 AM PT (Location TBD)

Company Attendee: Richard Chin, MD, Founder and CEO

Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference (September 11-12, 2017)

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

Presentation Date & Time: September 11, 2017, 1:45 PM ET (Louis Room)

Webcast URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq27/kin

Presenter: Denise Bevers, Founder and COO

Ladenburg Thalmann 2017 Healthcare Conference (September 26, 2017)

Location: Sofitel New York, New York, NY

Presentation Date & Time: September 26, 2017, 10:00 AM ET (Odeon – Track 2)

Webcast URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg3/kin

Presenter: Richard Chin, MD, Founder and CEO

An archived version of the webcasts will be available for 30 days on the Company's website: http://kindredbio.com/investor-relations/events.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes.

For more information or to download the corporate presentation, visit www.KindredBio.com/LearnMore.

