Variantyx And FDNA Announce Integration Of Their Applications To Facilitate Rare Disease Diagnosis

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Variantyx (www.variantyx.com)
today announced integration of its clinical whole genome testing
pipeline with FDNA’s (www.fdna.com)
Face2Gene suite of applications. Using its proprietary Genomic
Intelligence® platform, Variantyx provides end-to-end
clinical diagnostic services for rare genetic disorders based on
comprehensive whole genome sequencing (WGS). Integration with Face2Gene
technology now enables clinicians worldwide to send information about
the phenotypes, syndromes and genes that correlate with a patient’s
facial and clinical analysis to Variantyx directly, speeding analysis
and improving variant interpretation.
“Bringing FDNA’s artificial intelligence and facial analysis
technologies to Variantyx is facilitating a new age in precision
medicine”
“Our collaborative diagnostic approach, which leverages close
collaboration between the ordering clinician and Variantyx’s
board-certified medical geneticists, provides important input that
shapes variant interpretation,” said Variantyx, CEO Haim Neerman. “By
integrating FDNA’s technology within the Genomic Intelligence®
platform, a more complete phenotypic picture is provided, helping
prioritize genetic variants that may have otherwise been missed.”
“Bringing FDNA’s artificial intelligence and facial analysis
technologies to Variantyx is facilitating a new age in precision
medicine,” said Dekel Gelbman, CEO, FDNA. “With Face2Gene currently
being used by more than 70% of clinical geneticists worldwide, we expect
a significant increase in answers for patients as we highlight gene
variations related to the patient’s symptoms and features.”
About Variantyx: Variantyx provides whole genome testing services to
clinicians for collaborative diagnosis of rare inherited disorders. Its
Genomic Intelligence® platform for simplified NGS data
analysis, interpretation and clinical reporting enables labs to
profitably expand their test menu with validated genomic diagnostic
solutions. For more information, please visit www.variantyx.com.
About FDNA and Face2Gene: FDNA is the developer of Face2Gene, a clinical
suite of phenotyping applications that facilitates comprehensive and
precise genetic evaluations. Face2Gene uses facial analysis, deep
learning and artificial intelligence to transform big data into
actionable genomic insights to improve and accelerate diagnostics and
therapeutics. For more information, visit www.FDNA.com.