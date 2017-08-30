Variantyx And FDNA Announce Integration Of Their Applications To Facilitate Rare Disease Diagnosis

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Variantyx (www.variantyx.com) today announced integration of its clinical whole genome testing pipeline with FDNA’s (www.fdna.com) Face2Gene suite of applications. Using its proprietary Genomic Intelligence® platform, Variantyx provides end-to-end clinical diagnostic services for rare genetic disorders based on comprehensive whole genome sequencing (WGS). Integration with Face2Gene technology now enables clinicians worldwide to send information about the phenotypes, syndromes and genes that correlate with a patient’s facial and clinical analysis to Variantyx directly, speeding analysis and improving variant interpretation.

“Bringing FDNA’s artificial intelligence and facial analysis technologies to Variantyx is facilitating a new age in precision medicine”

“Our collaborative diagnostic approach, which leverages close collaboration between the ordering clinician and Variantyx’s board-certified medical geneticists, provides important input that shapes variant interpretation,” said Variantyx, CEO Haim Neerman. “By integrating FDNA’s technology within the Genomic Intelligence® platform, a more complete phenotypic picture is provided, helping prioritize genetic variants that may have otherwise been missed.”

“Bringing FDNA’s artificial intelligence and facial analysis technologies to Variantyx is facilitating a new age in precision medicine,” said Dekel Gelbman, CEO, FDNA. “With Face2Gene currently being used by more than 70% of clinical geneticists worldwide, we expect a significant increase in answers for patients as we highlight gene variations related to the patient’s symptoms and features.”

About Variantyx: Variantyx provides whole genome testing services to clinicians for collaborative diagnosis of rare inherited disorders. Its Genomic Intelligence® platform for simplified NGS data analysis, interpretation and clinical reporting enables labs to profitably expand their test menu with validated genomic diagnostic solutions. For more information, please visit www.variantyx.com.

About FDNA and Face2Gene: FDNA is the developer of Face2Gene, a clinical suite of phenotyping applications that facilitates comprehensive and precise genetic evaluations. Face2Gene uses facial analysis, deep learning and artificial intelligence to transform big data into actionable genomic insights to improve and accelerate diagnostics and therapeutics. For more information, visit www.FDNA.com.