Augmenix Release: NICE Announces Interventional Procedure Guidance Supporting Use Of Hydrogel Spacer In Treatment Of Prostate Cancer In The UK

Decision based on data involving use of SpaceOAR® hydrogel to protect
surrounding tissue during radiotherapy to treat prostate cancer.
BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Augmenix, Inc., a medical technology company that develops,
manufactures, and sells proprietary absorbable hydrogels that separate
and protect organs at risk during radiotherapy, today announced that the
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in the UK has
issued Interventional Procedure Guidance (IPG) supporting the use of a
hydrogel barrier to reduce the risk of toxicity to surrounding tissue in
radiotherapy to treat prostate cancer. The guidance recommends use of
hydrogel spacers under "standard arrangements". For a procedure to be
recommended for use with standard arrangements (previously called
“normal arrangements”) the evidence should be adequate to show safety
and efficacy of the procedure both in the long term and short term.
NICE’s guidance clearly indicates that this procedure meets the highest
evidence standards.
“Our goal in the management of prostate cancer is to identify the most
effective treatment options for each patient, and we always have to keep
in mind their concerns about side effects that can affect their health
and quality of life”
The designation is based in part on 3-year follow-up data from a Phase
III prospective, randomized clinical trial involving the use of SpaceOAR
hydrogel, an innovative technology developed by Augmenix to reduce the
risk of rectal injury in men receiving prostate cancer radiation therapy
(RT) by acting as a spacer that pushes the rectum away from the prostate
during treatment.
The IPG designation positions UK radiation oncologists and urologists to
offer use of a hydrogel spacer such as SpaceOAR as an option for men
with prostate cancer who want to reduce their risk of side effects
including rectal toxicity, incontinence and loss of sexual function
associated with radiotherapy.
“We now have extensive clinical data showing that SpaceOAR hydrogel
helps to significantly reduce the risk of rectal and urinary toxicities
and loss of sexual function associated with radiation therapy for men
with prostate cancer,” said John Pedersen, President & CEO of Augmenix.
“We are very pleased that the NICE review and IPG designation were based
on data from clinical experience in hundreds of men who have been
treated with SpaceOAR hydrogel around the world, and that radiation
oncologists and urologists in the UK will be able to offer this
proven-effective option to their patients.”
“Radiation therapy has been proven to be a highly effective treatment
option for many men with prostate cancer, but in many cases patients are
concerned about potential side effects related to rectal toxicity,
incontinence or sexual function,” said Professor Heather Payne, a
Consultant in Clinical Oncology at University College Hospital, London.
“The IPG designation provides important further validation of the
benefits of a hydrogel barrier in reducing the risk of side effects,
helping patients to proceed to treatment with greater comfort and
confidence.”
SpaceOAR®
hydrogel reduces rectal injury in men receiving prostate cancer
radiation therapy by acting as a spacer – pushing the rectum away from
the prostate. This space between organs decreases the radiation dose to
the rectum and other Organs at Risk (OAR). Earlier this year, Augmenix
announced published data from their prospective, randomized clinical
trial showing that patients treated with SpaceOAR hydrogel prior to
prostate cancer radiotherapy demonstrated significant rectal (bowel),
urinary, and sexual benefits through three years of follow up.
“Our goal in the management of prostate cancer is to identify the most
effective treatment options for each patient, and we always have to keep
in mind their concerns about side effects that can affect their health
and quality of life,” said Dr. Suneil Jain, Senior Lecturer and
Consultant in Clinical Oncology at Queen’s University Belfast. “With
SpaceOAR Hydrogel, we have a proven safe option to help address some of
the most important concerns that patients have about radiotherapy,
including bowel toxicity and loss of sexual function.”
About SpaceOAR Hydrogel
Radiation therapy in the treatment of prostate cancer can cause
unintended radiation injury to adjacent healthy tissue (organs at risk).
This injury can lead to a range of bowel, urinary and sexual symptoms
that can affect patient health and quality of life during radiotherapy,
and for years afterward. In recent years, radiation oncologists have
considered use of “spacing” techniques to reduce the risk of radiation
injury to surrounding tissue during radiotherapy. SpaceOAR hydrogel is
intended to temporarily position the anterior rectal wall away from the
prostate during radiotherapy for prostate cancer and in creating this
space it is the intent of SpaceOAR hydrogel to reduce the radiation dose
delivered to the anterior rectum. The SpaceOAR hydrogel is injected as a
liquid into the space between the prostate and rectum where it pushes
the structures apart and then solidifies into a soft hydrogel. The
hydrogel remains stable for three months during radiation therapy then
liquefies and is completely absorbed by the body. See the Instructions
for Use for complete information on potential risks, warnings and
precautions.
About Augmenix, Inc.
Augmenix, Inc. is a privately held U.S. company based in the Boston,
Massachusetts area focused on the development and commercialization of
radiation oncology products using its proprietary hydrogel technology.
Focusing initially on protection during prostate radiation therapy,
Augmenix next-generation products will address spacing and marking
applications throughout the body to improve radiotherapy and
interventional oncology procedure outcomes. The company’s lead product,
SpaceOAR System, is FDA cleared and is currently being used in the
majority of leading cancer centers in the United States. It is also CE
marked, approved in Australia and licensed in Canada. SpaceOAR is a
registered trademark of Augmenix, Inc. More information about Augmenix
and the SpaceOAR hydrogel can be found at http://www.Augmenix.com.