GN Hearing Launches Resound ENZO 3D And Beltone Boost Max – Bringing Its New Hearing Care Experience To People With Severe To Profound Hearing Loss

GN Offers Unmatched Hearing Care Made for All Types of Hearing Loss
COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, GN Hearing announced the launch of ReSound ENZO 3D™, and the
corresponding Beltone Boost Max™, which brings the renowned benefits of
ReSound LiNX 3D™ and Beltone Trust™ to people with severe to profound
hearing loss. Based on GN Hearing’s 5th generation 2.4 GHz
wireless technology and GN Hearing’s 3rd generation binaural
directionality, ReSound ENZO 3D has been proven to allow users to
experience 60% more clarity of the sounds around them* and 60% better
speech understanding in noise**.
Now available in North America and all primary markets around the world
to follow, ReSound ENZO 3D provides unmatched sound quality, efficient
fitting, and groundbreaking comprehensive fine-tuning where ever you
are, giving users with severe to profound hearing loss a new hearing
care experience.
Unmatched sound quality
With ReSound ENZO 3D and GN Hearing’s 3rd generation binaural
directionality hearing aid users with severe to profound hearing loss
will experience excellent sound quality and improved clarity in any
environment. Regardless of their location, users of ReSound ENZO 3D can
pick up more sounds and speech in any environment, whether they are in a
noisy restaurant or on a windy hike.
Enhanced fitting experience
GN Hearing’s ReSound Smart Fit™ fitting software, developed together
with audiologists, brings a more efficient and intuitive solution to the
clinic, improving the fitting experience by simplifying the process
where the hearing care professional fits and adjusts the hearing aid to
the user. The efficient and intuitive wireless fitting will save time
for both the user and the hearing care professional, giving hearing care
professionals more time for valuable user counselling.
Hearing care wherever you are – whoever you are
ReSound ENZO 3D is the only hearing aid in the world with comprehensive
remote fine-tuning capabilities for those with severe to profound
hearing loss. Enabled by ReSound Assist, this groundbreaking new feature
allows users to stay in touch with their hearing care professional
wherever they are and whoever they are, receiving on-the-go hearing care
and new settings securely via the cloud without having to schedule and
travel for a clinic appointment. ReSound Assist is accessed via the
recently launched app, ReSound Smart 3D™, (available on the App Store
and Google Play), which also allows users to easily personalize and
control their sound at any time on-the-go directly from a smartphone.
Users can also stream phone calls and music from their smartphone to
their ReSound ENZO 3D hearing aids.
ReSound ENZO 3D is the smallest and most powerful super power hearing
aid available, and also a Made for iPhone Cochlear compatible bimodal
hearing solution.
“At GN Hearing, we’re proud to bring the unrivalled benefits of ReSound
LiNX 3D to those with severe to profound hearing loss with ReSound ENZO
3D, giving them a new hearing care experience. ReSound ENZO 3D is the
most powerful hearing aid on the market with unmatched sound quality
delivering more clarity and better speech understanding in noise. In
addition, we offer the only comprehensive remote fine-tuning solution
because we believe that everyone should be able to hear more than they
ever thought possible, whoever they are and wherever they are. Our
solutions are made for all,” says Anders Hedegaard, President and CEO at
GN Hearing.
“I can hear the waves, I can hear the breeze. It’s a fantastic balance
of sound. Everything has a lot more layers now to what I’m hearing. I’m
not just hearing traffic – I am hearing layers of traffic. I’m hearing
the difference between small cars, trucks and motorcycles, and I can
hear things coming from different angles so I have got a lot of
directionality,” says Tara Svensson, ReSound ENZO 3D user.
For more information please visit http://www.resound.com
*compared to binaural beamforming in hearing aids for severe-to-profound
hearing loss (Effect of directional strategy on audibility of sounds in
the environment for varying hearing loss severity. Jespersen C, Kirkwood
B, Groth J., 2017).
**with Binaural Directionality III compared to
omni directionality (Binaural Directionality III compared to omni
directional, data on file)
About GN Hearing
People with hearing loss are at the heart of everything we do. ReSound,
Beltone and Interton hearing aids help people feel more involved,
connected and in control. In an ever-smarter world, we think big and
challenge the norm so that we can transform lives through the power of
sound.
GN Hearing is part of the GN Group – pioneering great sound from
world-leading ReSound, Beltone and Interton hearing aids to Jabra office
headsets and sports headphones. Founded in 1869, employing over 5,000
people, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, GN makes life sound better.