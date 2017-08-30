World’s First Robotic-Assisted Scarfree Colorectal Surgery Successfully Completed With Medrobotics Flex Robotic System At George Washington University Hospital

Surgeon Vincent Obias, M.D., Ushers in a New Era of Minimally
Invasive Surgery with First Transanal use of Revolutionary Platform
Cleared by FDA for Use in Otolaryngology and Colorectal Surgeries
RAYNHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medrobotics Corp., a medical robotics company, announced today that Dr.
Vincent Obias, Director of Robotics and Professor of Colorectal Surgery
at the George Washington University Hospital, successfully completed the
world’s first colorectal surgery with the Flex Robotic System. Dr. Obias
removed a suspected cancerous lesion from the rectum of an adult man in
a procedure requiring no incision through the skin. The Flex Robotic
System is now the world’s first robotic surgical platform providing
Scarfree access to hard-to-reach anatomy in otolaryngology and
colorectal procedures.
“Until now, robotic-assisted colorectal surgery required multiple
incisions through the abdomen because straight, rigid robotic tools were
not designed to navigate the twists and turns of the human
gastrointestinal system”
gastrointestinal system,” said Samuel Straface, Ph.D., President and CEO
of Medrobotics. “These procedures can result in complications, pain and
scarring. The Flex Robotic System was designed to enable Scarfree
robotic-assisted access to cancer and other lesions in the rectum and
distal colon, following a path directly through the anus.”
According to Dr. Obias, “The Flex Robotic System is the first robotic
platform that allows surgeons to visualize and access lesions in the
rectum with a steerable and shapeable robotic scope and flexible
instruments. This offers some patients the opportunity to be treated
with fewer incisions and may result in reduced complications and faster
recoveries.”
The award-winning Flex Robotic System has been widely recognized for
advances in surgical robotic technology, including Best-in-Show at the
2016 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) and a Best New Product at
the 2017 Edison Awards. The mobility and short learning curve of the Flex®
Robotic System offer the promise of scheduling flexibility and
efficiency not seen with other surgical systems. Patients who seek care
from hospitals with comprehensive robotics programs that include the Flex®
Robotic System may enjoy the best chance for the least invasive and most
effective treatments of their condition.
About Medrobotics
Medrobotics Corporation (www.Medrobotics.com)
is a privately funded medical device company headquartered in Raynham,
Massachusetts. It manufactures and markets the Flex® Robotic System, the
world’s first robotic surgical platform with a steerable and shapeable
robotic scope. The Flex Robotic System offers surgeons the unique
ability to navigate complex anatomy through a single, small entry point
while operating in hard-to-reach anatomical locations that might
otherwise be inaccessible with straight, rigid surgical tools. The
Company’s vision is to provide more patients with access to Scarfree
surgical options. Medrobotics received FDA clearances for the Flex
Robotic System for ENT applications in July 2015 and for colorectal
surgery in May 2017. The CE mark was issued in March 2014.