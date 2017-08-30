Smiths Medical Snags FDA 510(k) Clearance on Wireless Ambulatory Infusion Pump

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Medical, a leading global medical device manufacturer, announced
today it has received FDA 510(k) clearance on the CADD®-Solis
ambulatory infusion pump with wireless communication. The new system
helps hospitals increase efficiencies, reduce costs and improve patient
outcomes.
The CADD®-Solis ambulatory infusion pump can now communicate
wirelessly to and from PharmGuard® Server software. This
allows clinicians to:
-
Deploy software updates and drug libraries to all pumps simultaneously
-
Remotely manage pump performance and monitor drug dosing
-
Track pump location to the last known wireless access point
-
Download infusion data reports to enable better therapy decisions for
patients
-
Enable data integration to the patient records to improve
documentation accuracy and reduce time for patient-charting to the
Electronic Medical Records (EMR)
The CADD®-Solis pump combines the mobility advantages of an
ambulatory pump and the efficiency of a single infusion system to
deliver Intravenous Patient-Controlled Analgesia (IV PCA), epidurals and
peripheral nerve blocks, in addition to other indications for use,
including the subarachnoid space, into an intra-operative site,
intra-arterial, and subcutaneous.
Successfully launched last year in Canada, Australia, New Zealand,
Ireland and the United Kingdom, several hospitals have already
implemented the CADD®-Solis pump with wireless communication.
The latest version is now available in the United States.
