Smiths Medical Snags FDA 510(k) Clearance on Wireless Ambulatory Infusion Pump

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Medical, a leading global medical device manufacturer, announced today it has received FDA 510(k) clearance on the CADD®-Solis ambulatory infusion pump with wireless communication. The new system helps hospitals increase efficiencies, reduce costs and improve patient outcomes.

The CADD®-Solis ambulatory infusion pump can now communicate wirelessly to and from PharmGuard® Server software. This allows clinicians to:

Deploy software updates and drug libraries to all pumps simultaneously

Remotely manage pump performance and monitor drug dosing

Track pump location to the last known wireless access point

Download infusion data reports to enable better therapy decisions for patients

Enable data integration to the patient records to improve documentation accuracy and reduce time for patient-charting to the Electronic Medical Records (EMR)

The CADD®-Solis pump combines the mobility advantages of an ambulatory pump and the efficiency of a single infusion system to deliver Intravenous Patient-Controlled Analgesia (IV PCA), epidurals and peripheral nerve blocks, in addition to other indications for use, including the subarachnoid space, into an intra-operative site, intra-arterial, and subcutaneous.

Successfully launched last year in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and the United Kingdom, several hospitals have already implemented the CADD®-Solis pump with wireless communication. The latest version is now available in the United States.

About Smiths Medical

Smiths Medical www.smiths-medical.com is a leading supplier of specialized medical devices and equipment for global markets, focusing on the medication delivery, vital care and safety devices market segments. It is part of Smiths Group www.smiths.com, a global leader in applying advanced technologies for markets in threat and contraband detection, energy, medical devices, communications and engineered components. Smiths Group employs around 23,000 people in more than 50 countries.