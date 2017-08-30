Nemaura Medical Develops Medical Grade SugarBEAT Android App For Diabetes Management

LOUGHBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nemaura Medical Inc. (OTCQB: NMRD), a medical technology company focused
on the development and commercialization of sugarBEAT®, a wireless
adhesive skin-patch for adjunctive use by diabetics as a non-invasive
and needle-free continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system announced
today that it has completed development of a medical grade app prepared
and verified in accordance with ISO13485 quality systems and the
appropriate medical devices directives, and designed to be used with the
sugarBEAT® device or with glucose meters and strips to display glucose
levels on users android mobile devices.
The new app has been designed to display glucose trends, and Ambulatory
Glucose Profiles (AGP), with users optionally able to input diet,
medication and exercise information. Development of the iOS version of
the app is also planned.
SugarBEAT® consists of a disposable skin-patch connected to a
rechargeable transmitter, and mobile app displaying glucose readings.
A predecessor sugarBEAT® device has previously been granted CE approval.
SugarBEAT® is due to complete clinical trials with anticipated launch in
the UK later this year.
About Nemaura Medical, Inc.
Nemaura Medical is a medical technology company developing the wireless
sugarBEAT® disposable adhesive skin-patch as a non-invasive,
needle-free, pain-free and affordable continuous glucose monitoring
(CGM) system for adjunctive use by diabetics. For more information,
please visit www.nemauramedical.com.
