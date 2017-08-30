Nemaura Medical Develops Medical Grade SugarBEAT Android App For Diabetes Management

LOUGHBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nemaura Medical Inc. (OTCQB: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of sugarBEAT®, a wireless adhesive skin-patch for adjunctive use by diabetics as a non-invasive and needle-free continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system announced today that it has completed development of a medical grade app prepared and verified in accordance with ISO13485 quality systems and the appropriate medical devices directives, and designed to be used with the sugarBEAT® device or with glucose meters and strips to display glucose levels on users android mobile devices.

The new app has been designed to display glucose trends, and Ambulatory Glucose Profiles (AGP), with users optionally able to input diet, medication and exercise information. Development of the iOS version of the app is also planned.

SugarBEAT® consists of a disposable skin-patch connected to a rechargeable transmitter, and mobile app displaying glucose readings.

A predecessor sugarBEAT® device has previously been granted CE approval. SugarBEAT® is due to complete clinical trials with anticipated launch in the UK later this year.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical is a medical technology company developing the wireless sugarBEAT® disposable adhesive skin-patch as a non-invasive, needle-free, pain-free and affordable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for adjunctive use by diabetics. For more information, please visit www.nemauramedical.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, and may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to regulatory approvals and the success of Nemaura Medical’s ongoing studies, including the safety and efficacy of Nemaura Medical’s sugarBEAT® CGM system, the failure of future development and preliminary marketing efforts, Nemaura Medical’s ability to secure additional commercial partnering arrangements, risks and uncertainties relating to Nemaura Medical and its partners’ ability to develop, market and sell sugarBEAT®, the availability of substantial additional equity or debt capital to support its research, development and product commercialization activities, and the success of its research, development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including those plans and strategies related to sugarBEAT®. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Nemaura Medical’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the current year, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Nemaura Medical undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.