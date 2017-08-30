Ferring Pharma To Donate $25,000 To Hurricane Harvey Relief

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced today that it will donate $25,000 to
help the people and communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Ferring
will make its donation to the American Red Cross, which has mobilized
its resources to respond to the devastation in Texas and across the Gulf
Coast region.
“We are providing support to the
Hurricane Harvey relief efforts of the American Red Cross on behalf of
all Ferring employees.”
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Texas and the Gulf Coast,” said Paul
Navarre, CEO, Ferring Holding Inc. “We are providing support to the
Hurricane Harvey relief efforts of the American Red Cross on behalf of
all Ferring employees.”
###
About Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a subsidiary of Ferring Pharmaceuticals,
a privately owned, international pharmaceutical company. Ferring
Pharmaceuticals specializes in the research, development and
commercialization of compounds in general and pediatric endocrinology,
gastroenterology, infertility, obstetrics/gynecology, orthopaedics, and
urology. For more information, call 1-888-FERRING (1-888-337-7464) or
visit www.FerringUSA.com.