Ferring Pharma To Donate $25,000 To Hurricane Harvey Relief

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced today that it will donate $25,000 to help the people and communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Ferring will make its donation to the American Red Cross, which has mobilized its resources to respond to the devastation in Texas and across the Gulf Coast region.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Texas and the Gulf Coast,” said Paul Navarre, CEO, Ferring Holding Inc. “We are providing support to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts of the American Red Cross on behalf of all Ferring employees.”

