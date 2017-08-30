 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Ferring Pharma To Donate $25,000 To Hurricane Harvey Relief



8/30/2017 7:43:28 AM

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced today that it will donate $25,000 to help the people and communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Ferring will make its donation to the American Red Cross, which has mobilized its resources to respond to the devastation in Texas and across the Gulf Coast region.

“We are providing support to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts of the American Red Cross on behalf of all Ferring employees.”

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Texas and the Gulf Coast,” said Paul Navarre, CEO, Ferring Holding Inc. “We are providing support to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts of the American Red Cross on behalf of all Ferring employees.”

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a subsidiary of Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a privately owned, international pharmaceutical company. Ferring Pharmaceuticals specializes in the research, development and commercialization of compounds in general and pediatric endocrinology, gastroenterology, infertility, obstetrics/gynecology, orthopaedics, and urology. For more information, call 1-888-FERRING (1-888-337-7464) or visit www.FerringUSA.com.

