AVISTA Pharma Appoints Eric Evans As Chief Financial Officer

Executive Will Oversee Company’s Finance, Purchasing and Information
Technology Operations
DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avista
Pharma Solutions, Inc. (“Avista Pharma”) today announced that Eric
Evans has been named its Chief Financial Officer effective August 28,
2017. In this role, Mr. Evans will oversee the company’s finance,
purchasing and information technology operations and brings significant
experience in leading private equity backed high-growth organizations.
With more than 30 years of industry experience, Mr. Evans has held
leadership roles in high-growth companies across the pharmaceutical and
contract service sectors. Prior to joining Avista Pharma, Mr. Evans was
CFO of Mayne Pharma US, a $420 million pharmaceutical company. He
previously served as CFO of two other CDMOs: AAIPharma Services and
Patheon Inc. He also held positions in the pharmaceutical industry as VP
and Controller for Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and VP and
Controller of Sandoz Inc. Mr. Evans’ career includes leadership roles in
a wide range of acquisitions and divestitures, business integrations,
financings and ERP implementations.
“Eric has a proven track record of providing leadership in financial and
operational strategies in growth organizations,” said Patrick Walsh, CEO
of Avista Pharma Solutions, Inc. “His experience will ensure continued
success for the company and our clients, and I am delighted to be
working with him again.”
Mr. Evans received an MBA from the Weatherhead School of Management at
Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. He also earned a
master’s degree from the University of Western Ontario in London, Canada
and a bachelor’s degree from Queen’s University in Kingston, Canada.
ABOUT AVISTA PHARMA SOLUTIONS, INC.:
Avista Pharma, a portfolio
company of Ampersand Capital Partners, is a contract testing,
development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) encompassing more than
200,000 square feet of laboratory and manufacturing space across three
locations (Agawam, Massachusetts; Durham, North Carolina; and Longmont,
Colorado), providing pharmaceutical, animal health and medical device
clients a broad suite of scientifically-differentiated services, ranging
from early stage API and Drug Product discovery, development and cGMP
manufacturing, to standalone analytical and microbiology testing
support. For more information about Avista Pharma Solutions, Inc.,
please visit us at www.avistapharma.com.
ABOUT AMPERSAND CAPITAL PARTNERS:
Ampersand is a middle market
private equity firm with a focus on growth equity investments in the
healthcare sector. Over the past two decades, Ampersand has managed more
than $1 billion in private equity partnerships. Ampersand leverages its
unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value
and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company
management teams. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.