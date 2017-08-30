AVISTA Pharma Appoints Eric Evans As Chief Financial Officer

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avista Pharma Solutions, Inc. (“Avista Pharma”) today announced that Eric Evans has been named its Chief Financial Officer effective August 28, 2017. In this role, Mr. Evans will oversee the company’s finance, purchasing and information technology operations and brings significant experience in leading private equity backed high-growth organizations.

With more than 30 years of industry experience, Mr. Evans has held leadership roles in high-growth companies across the pharmaceutical and contract service sectors. Prior to joining Avista Pharma, Mr. Evans was CFO of Mayne Pharma US, a $420 million pharmaceutical company. He previously served as CFO of two other CDMOs: AAIPharma Services and Patheon Inc. He also held positions in the pharmaceutical industry as VP and Controller for Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and VP and Controller of Sandoz Inc. Mr. Evans’ career includes leadership roles in a wide range of acquisitions and divestitures, business integrations, financings and ERP implementations.

“Eric has a proven track record of providing leadership in financial and operational strategies in growth organizations,” said Patrick Walsh, CEO of Avista Pharma Solutions, Inc. “His experience will ensure continued success for the company and our clients, and I am delighted to be working with him again.”

Mr. Evans received an MBA from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. He also earned a master’s degree from the University of Western Ontario in London, Canada and a bachelor’s degree from Queen’s University in Kingston, Canada.

ABOUT AVISTA PHARMA SOLUTIONS, INC.:

Avista Pharma, a portfolio company of Ampersand Capital Partners, is a contract testing, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) encompassing more than 200,000 square feet of laboratory and manufacturing space across three locations (Agawam, Massachusetts; Durham, North Carolina; and Longmont, Colorado), providing pharmaceutical, animal health and medical device clients a broad suite of scientifically-differentiated services, ranging from early stage API and Drug Product discovery, development and cGMP manufacturing, to standalone analytical and microbiology testing support. For more information about Avista Pharma Solutions, Inc., please visit us at www.avistapharma.com.

ABOUT AMPERSAND CAPITAL PARTNERS:

Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with a focus on growth equity investments in the healthcare sector. Over the past two decades, Ampersand has managed more than $1 billion in private equity partnerships. Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.