Alpha Genesis, Inc. Awarded Federal Contract With Maximum Value Of $48 Million

YEMASSEE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Genesis, Inc., a world-leading provider of primate research products and services based in Yemassee, South Carolina, has received a seven-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), an Institute within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), under which the Company will breed and maintain monkey colonies for critical government research programs. The contract is for a potential maximum value of $48 Million, with an initial task order valued at approximately $3.3 Million.

This award to Alpha Genesis is in addition to $2 Million in Company-funded infrastructure development and staffing enhancement initiatives announced earlier this year through which the organization has significantly expanded and modernized its animal care, behavioral enrichment, and veterinary care programs as well as its overall business operations.

“Receiving this substantial Government award is a significant accomplishment which emphasizes our long-term relationship with the NIH, who we have been working with for years with great success, and we are proud and extremely pleased that our relationship with the NIH has continued to grow and mature. This award is made possible by the extreme dedication of our experienced and highly qualified staff, who work tirelessly on behalf of the animals we care for, and provides a strong basis for continued investment and expansion of our operations in the coming years,” according to a statement from Senior Alpha Genesis Management.

Alpha Genesis employs more than 150 technically-skilled South Carolina residents creating considerable economic activity for the Beaufort County area. For more than 25 years Alpha Genesis has maintained Full Accreditation from the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care, International (AAALAC) for its program of care and use of animals. This prestigious achievement demonstrates that for over two decades Alpha Genesis has met or exceeded all guidelines and regulations which bear upon animal care and use.

About Alpha Genesis

Alpha Genesis Inc. provides the highest quality nonhuman primate products and bio-research services world-wide. With more than 30 years of proven expertise in primate research, Alpha Genesis is uniquely qualified to meet the specific needs of its clients in critical areas of animal health, security, delivery, and client confidentiality.