Alpha Genesis, Inc. Awarded Federal Contract With Maximum Value Of $48 Million

YEMASSEE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Genesis, Inc., a world-leading provider of primate research
products and services based in Yemassee, South Carolina, has received a
seven-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract
funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
(NIAID), an Institute within the National Institutes of Health (NIH),
under which the Company will breed and maintain monkey colonies for
critical government research programs. The contract is for a potential
maximum value of $48 Million, with an initial task order valued at
approximately $3.3 Million.
This award to Alpha Genesis is in addition to $2 Million in
Company-funded infrastructure development and staffing enhancement
initiatives announced earlier this year through which the organization
has significantly expanded and modernized its animal care, behavioral
enrichment, and veterinary care programs as well as its overall business
operations.
“Receiving this substantial Government award is a significant
accomplishment which emphasizes our long-term relationship with the NIH,
who we have been working with for years with great success, and we are
proud and extremely pleased that our relationship with the NIH has
continued to grow and mature. This award is made possible by the extreme
dedication of our experienced and highly qualified staff, who work
tirelessly on behalf of the animals we care for, and provides a strong
basis for continued investment and expansion of our operations in the
coming years,” according to a statement from Senior Alpha Genesis
Management.
Alpha Genesis employs more than 150 technically-skilled South Carolina
residents creating considerable economic activity for the Beaufort
County area. For more than 25 years Alpha Genesis has maintained Full
Accreditation from the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of
Laboratory Animal Care, International (AAALAC) for its program of care
and use of animals. This prestigious achievement demonstrates that for
over two decades Alpha Genesis has met or exceeded all guidelines and
regulations which bear upon animal care and use.
About Alpha Genesis
Alpha Genesis Inc. provides the highest quality nonhuman primate
products and bio-research services world-wide. With more than 30 years
of proven expertise in primate research, Alpha Genesis is uniquely
qualified to meet the specific needs of its clients in critical areas of
animal health, security, delivery, and client confidentiality.