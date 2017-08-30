Lattice Biologics Ltd. (V:LBL) Reports Third Quarter 2017 Highlights

First profitable quarter of $.02 per share
BELGRADE, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lattice Biologics Ltd. (TSX-V:
LBL) (OTCQB:
LBLTF) (“Lattice Biologics” or the “Company”)
announces financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2017:
Highlights:
-
Grenville Strategic Royalty debt restructuring significantly
strengthens balance sheet
-
Total liabilities decrease by $2.8 million for nine months ended June
30, 2017, a 27% reduction.
-
AmnioBoost sales increased 61% quarter over quarter.
-
Higher gross profit for nine months ended June 30, 2017, 31.1% vs.
21.1% over the previous period
-
Relocation of facility from Scottsdale, AZ to Belgrade, MT results in
over $80,000 per month savings.
-
Inventory levels remain consistent at $2.1 million vs $2.2 million for
nine months ended June 30, 2017 over the previous period.
-
Higher margin amnion based products grew from 10% of sales in the
prior period and now account for 20.4% of all sales.
-
G&A expenses reduced to 13% of sales vs 18% of sales on higher
margins, for nine months ended June 30, 2017
-
Net loss decreases from $6.3 million for nine months ended June 30,
2016 to $.59 million for nine months ended June 30, 2017, a decrease
of 90%.