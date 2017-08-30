Virginia Bio Elects New Officers For Board Of Directors

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virginia Bio, the premier statewide non-profit association of the life science industry in Virginia, elected Andrew J. Krouse to a two-year term as Chairman of the Board of Directors, during the annual meeting of the Board held at i.Lab at UVA.

Andrew Krouse, MALS, is the President & CEO of Cavion, Inc., a venture-backed pharmaceutical company in Charlottesville, developing best-in-class T-type calcium channel (Cav3) therapies that restore the brain’s natural rhythms and normal function in diseases that share a common pathophysiology, including movement disorders, epilepsy, and pain. Mr. Krouse has over a decade of biotech leadership experience as founder of Tau Therapeutics LLC, Xdynia LLC and Cavion, Inc. Mr. Krouse has served as a member of the Virginia Bio Board of Directors since 2011, most recently as Vice-Chairman.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues throughout industry and academia to keep this great organization going strong," said Mr. Krouse. “My priorities will be to increase access of Virginia companies to private investment, engender a richer active engagement of all of our members in our community, and better communicate the story of Virginia bioscience commercialization to policy makers and other stakeholders.”

Alan Connor, President & CEO of Cadence Inc., Staunton, was elected as Vice-Chairman. Cadence Inc. is a full-service contract manufacturer and leading supplier of advanced products, technologies and services to medical device, life science, and industrial companies worldwide.

Ross Dunlap, CEO and a co-founder of Ceres Nanosciences, Prince William County, was elected Secretary. Among other things, Mr. Dunlap is directing the clinical development, validation, and market launch of a novel Lyme Antigen Test that will provide the most sensitive and accurate detection of Lyme disease.

The board also elected as a new Director Eric Paradise, who is a Senior Director in business development at MedImmune, the global biologics R&D arm of AstraZeneca.

Other officers and members of the Executive Committee of Virginia Bio Board are Crystal Icenhour, CEO Aperiomics, Ashburn, Immediate Past Chair; Jeff Conroy, CEO Embody LLC, Norfolk, Past Chair; Carrie Roth, CEO VA Bio+Tech Park, Richmond, Treasurer; and Jim Powers, CEO HemoShear, Charlottesville.

The complete list of Virginia Bio board members is at http://www.vabio.org/?leadership.

About Virginia Bio

Virginia Bio is the premier statewide non-profit trade association for life sciences, promoting the considerable scientific and economic impact of the life sciences industry in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Virginia Bio is an advocate for innovation and entrepreneurship, and for the biopharmaceutical, and other health technology industries among federal, state and local policy-makers. Virginia Bio is the official state affiliate of BIO (the Biotechnology Innovation Organization), AdvaMed and MDMA (Medical Device Manufacturers Association), and works closely with PhRMA (Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America). To learn more, visit www.vabio.org or follow Virginia Bio on Twitter at @VABio