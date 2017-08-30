U.S. Senator Tom Carper Visits Adesis New Castle Facility To Discuss Innovation And Job Growth

NEW CASTLE, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adesis, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), today announced that U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) visited its New Castle facility on Friday, August 25th. Senator Carper toured Adesis’ laboratories to observe first-hand the cutting-edge research and development in materials and pharmaceutical sciences, and met with senior management to discuss growth opportunities that are expected to further boost research and innovation in Delaware.

“I’m so pleased that Adesis has chosen Delaware, with its first-class workforce, to expand its operations.”

Founded in 1991 in Newport, Delaware, Adesis recently purchased its New Castle, Delaware building in May 2017 to expand its custom organic synthesis, research & development, and specialty manufacturing capabilities. The New Castle, DE facility is a 47,500-square-foot building in the Southgate Industrial Center, of which Adesis had previously leased about 25,100 square feet.

“When the Senate is out of session, I tour Delaware visiting with businesses like Adesis for what I like to call ‘Customer Calls’, where I can find out how our local companies are doing and what we can do in government to create a nurturing environment for job creation,” said U.S. Senator Tom Carper. “I’m so pleased that Adesis has chosen Delaware, with its first-class workforce, to expand its operations.”

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to host Senator Tom Carper at our facility and showcase the latest developments at Adesis,” said Andrew Cottone, President of Adesis, Inc. “As a leading organic synthesis CRO (contract research organization), we are broadening our presence in Delaware and appreciate Senator Carper’s long-standing support of businesses and new career opportunities. The recent purchase of our building will allow us to expand our critical mass, increase our headcount, and further grow our custom molecular synthesis, research, development, and specialty manufacturing business across the pharmaceutical, chemical, biomaterials, and catalysts industries.”

About Adesis, Inc.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation, Adesis, Inc. is a contract research organization (CRO) supporting the pharma, biotech, catalysis and a number of other industries. The CRO specializes in organic and organometallic synthesis, in milligrams to multi-kilogram quantities. Adesis has a business model of providing clients with organic chemistry services in three areas: early stage research, scale up and development, and specialty manufacturing. With over 20 years of success and over 50 chemists with extensive industry and professional experience, Adesis supports companies in various industries with small molecule organic chemistry expertise. Adesis provides a range of services that can supplement research and development efforts. It can also act as a specialty manufacturer to reinforce supply chains. To learn more about Adesis, please visit http://adesisinc.com/

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in developing and delivering state-of-the-art, organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, materials and services to the display and lighting industries. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit http://www.oled.com.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the Company’s technologies and potential applications of those technologies, the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED and CRO market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

(OLED-C)