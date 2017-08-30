U.S. Senator Tom Carper Visits Adesis New Castle Facility To Discuss Innovation And Job Growth

NEW CASTLE, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adesis,
Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal
Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), today announced that U.S.
Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) visited its New Castle facility on
Friday, August 25th. Senator Carper toured Adesis’
laboratories to observe first-hand the cutting-edge research and
development in materials and pharmaceutical sciences, and met with
senior management to discuss growth opportunities that are expected to
further boost research and innovation in Delaware.
Founded in 1991 in Newport, Delaware, Adesis recently purchased its New
Castle, Delaware building in May 2017 to expand its custom organic
synthesis, research & development, and specialty manufacturing
capabilities. The New Castle, DE facility is a 47,500-square-foot
building in the Southgate Industrial Center, of which Adesis had
previously leased about 25,100 square feet.
“When the Senate is out of session, I tour Delaware visiting with
businesses like Adesis for what I like to call ‘Customer Calls’, where I
can find out how our local companies are doing and what we can do in
government to create a nurturing environment for job creation,” said
U.S. Senator Tom Carper. “I’m so pleased that Adesis has chosen
Delaware, with its first-class workforce, to expand its operations.”
“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to host Senator Tom Carper
at our facility and showcase the latest developments at Adesis,” said
Andrew Cottone, President of Adesis, Inc. “As a leading organic
synthesis CRO (contract research organization), we are broadening our
presence in Delaware and appreciate Senator Carper’s long-standing
support of businesses and new career opportunities. The recent purchase
of our building will allow us to expand our critical mass, increase our
headcount, and further grow our custom molecular synthesis, research,
development, and specialty manufacturing business across the
pharmaceutical, chemical, biomaterials, and catalysts industries.”
About Adesis, Inc.
As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal
Display Corporation, Adesis, Inc. is a contract research
organization (CRO) supporting the pharma, biotech, catalysis and a
number of other industries. The CRO specializes in organic and
organometallic synthesis, in milligrams to multi-kilogram quantities.
Adesis has a business model of providing clients with organic chemistry
services in three areas: early stage research, scale up and development,
and specialty manufacturing. With over 20 years of success and over 50
chemists with extensive industry and professional experience, Adesis
supports companies in various industries with small molecule organic
chemistry expertise. Adesis provides a range of services that can
supplement research and development efforts. It can also act as a
specialty manufacturer to reinforce supply chains. To learn more about
Adesis, please visit http://adesisinc.com/
About Universal Display Corporation
Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in developing
and delivering state-of-the-art, organic light emitting diode (OLED)
technologies, materials and services to the display and lighting
industries. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please
visit http://www.oled.com.
