Immune Pharma Receives NASDAQ Letter

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNP) ("Immune") announced today
that on August 23, 2017, the Company received written notice from the
Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC
("Nasdaq") that the Company no longer complies with the minimum
stockholders' equity requirement under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(b)(1)
for continued listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market because the Company's
stockholders' equity as reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on
Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2017 is below the required
minimum of $2.5 million. The Company also does not meet the alternative
compliance standards relating to the market value of listed securities
of $35 million or net income from continuing operations of $500,000 in
the most recently completed fiscal year or in two of the last three most
recently completed fiscal years.
In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rules, the Company has 45 calendar
days, or until about October 6, 2017, to submit a plan to regain
compliance. If the Company's plan is accepted, NASDAQ may grant the
Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the date of the
notification letter to evidence compliance.
The Company intends to promptly evaluate various courses of action to
regain compliance and to timely submit a plan to NASDAQ to regain
compliance with the NASDAQ minimum stockholders' equity standard.
However, there can be no assurance that the Company's plan will be
accepted or that if it is, the Company will be able to regain compliance.
About Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNP) applies a personalized
approach to treating and developing novel, highly targeted antibody
therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases
and cancer. Immune's lead product candidate, bertilimumab, is in Phase
II clinical development for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis as
well as for bullous pemphigoid, an orphan autoimmune dermatological
condition. Other indications being considered for development include
atopic dermatitis, Crohn's disease, severe asthma and Non-Alcoholic
Steato-Hepatitis (NASH), an inflammatory liver disease. Immune recently
expanded its portfolio in immuno-dermatology with topical
nano-formulated cyclosporine-A for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic
dermatitis. Immune's oncology subsidiary, Cytovia, plans to develop
Ceplene for maintenance remission in AML in combination with IL-2.
Additional oncology pipeline products include Azixa® and
crolibulin, Phase II clinical stage vascular disrupting agents, and
novel technology platforms; bispecific antibodies and NanomAbs™. Maxim
Pharmaceuticals Inc., Immune's pain and neurology subsidiary, houses
AmiKet™ and AmiKet™ Nano™, pipeline products for the treatment of
neuropathic pain. For more information, visit Immune's website at www.immunepharma.com,
the content of which is not a part of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this news release made by representatives of Immune
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. relating to matters that are not historical facts,
including without limitation, those regarding future performance or
financial results, the timing or potential outcomes of research
collaborations or clinical trials, any market that might develop for any
of Immune's product candidates and the sufficiency of Immune's cash and
other capital resources, the continued development by Immune of
bertilumumab or its determination to seek Orphan Drug designation for
the pharmaceutical product of bertilimumab are forward-looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not
limited to, the likelihood that actual performance or results could
materially differ, that future research will prove successful, the
likelihood that any product in the research pipeline will receive
regulatory approval in the United States or abroad, or Immune's ability
to fund such efforts with or without partners. Immune undertakes no
obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not
to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak
only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statements
should be read in conjunction with the additional risks and
uncertainties detailed in Immune's filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including those discussed in Immune's Annual Report
on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q periodic reports filed on
Form 8-K.