Caris Life Sciences Selected To Perform Genomic Profiling For UC-GENOME Study

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bladder Cancer Genomics Consortium (BCGC) and Hoosier Cancer Research Network today announced the selection of Caris Life Sciences® to perform genomic profiling for UC-GENOME, a large-scale genomically driven bladder cancer study.

The study, also known as HCRN GU15-217, is the first project of the BCGC, a collaborative effort between the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network and major medical centers recognized for their expertise in bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is the sixth most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S., with more than 79,000 new cases and 16,800 deaths estimated in 2017.

Caris will identify and report molecular aberrations via Next-Generation Sequencing of 592 DNA genes (point mutations, copy number variations and insertions/deletions), 53 RNA gene fusions, Microsatellite Instability (MSI), and Total Mutational Load (TML) to aid clinicians in delivering the most optimal and personalized treatment plan for bladder cancer patients and to facilitate the development of novel therapeutics.

"Molecular information is quickly reshaping the way cancer is treated and is providing new insights about the biology of the disease that will allow us to identify more effective ways to fight bladder cancer," said Matthew Milowsky, M.D., of the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and sponsor-investigator of the study. "Caris' comprehensive genomic capabilities and optimized reporting aligns very well to our study goals to identify specific genetic mutations and/or alterations."

UC-GENOME builds on recent advances in bladder cancer research by incorporating Next-Generation Sequencing to enrich the genomic understanding of bladder cancer. This data will help researchers determine whether targetable events have occurred in a patient's tumor that could help guide treatment options and support the development of novel therapeutics. UC-GENOME also establishes a biospecimen repository to aid future research.

UC-GENOME is open to accrual at the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Additional sites are expected to open soon.

About Caris Life Sciences®

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. Caris Molecular Intelligence®, the company's Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Plus (CGP+) molecular testing service and world's leading immunotherapy diagnostic expert, assesses DNA, RNA and proteins, including microsatellite instability (MSI), total mutational load (TML) and PD-L1, to reveal a molecular blueprint to guide more precise and personalized treatment decisions. The ADAPT Biotargeting System, the company's revolutionary and unbiased profiling platform, is currently being utilized for drug target identification, therapeutic discovery and development, fixed tissue-based companion diagnostics, blood-based cancer screening and biomarker identification. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences offers services throughout the U.S., Europe and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com.

About Hoosier Cancer Research Network

Hoosier Cancer Research Network (formerly known as Hoosier Oncology Group) conducts innovative cancer research in partnership with academic and community physicians and scientists across the United States and internationally. The organization provides comprehensive clinical trial management and support, from conception through publication. Created in 1984 as a program of the Walther Cancer Institute, Hoosier Cancer Research Network became an independent nonprofit clinical research organization in 2007. Since its founding, Hoosier Cancer Research Network has initiated more than 160 trials in a variety of cancer types and supportive care, resulting in more than 350 publications. More than 5,000 patients have participated in Hoosier Cancer Research Network clinical trials. To learn more, visit www.hoosiercancer.org.

About the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network

The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, Inc. (BCAN) is a not-for-profit organization established in 2005 as the first national patient-based advocacy organization for bladder cancer. BCAN serves as the leading voice for bladder cancer in the United States by providing resources to those diagnosed with the disease, their families, caregivers, and the medical community. The organization is setting the agenda for bladder cancer by promoting and funding collaborative and cutting-edge research programs and providing critical patient support and education services. Each year, it provides thousands of patients, caregivers, and the medical community with the educational resources and support services they need to navigate their bladder cancer journey. BCAN works collaboratively with the medical and research professionals who are dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of bladder cancer. BCAN empowers the patient community by allowing them to share their experiences with others and to participate in building awareness of the need for a cure. To learn more, visit www.bcan.org.

Media Inquiries:

Caris Life Sciences

Kirsten Thomas / Joanna Zimmerman

174271@email4pr.com

508-280-6592 / 646-536-7006

Hoosier Cancer Research Network

Randy Dillinger

174271@email4pr.com

317-921-2050

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caris-life-sciences-selected-to-perform-genomic-profiling-for-uc-genome-study-300511378.html

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences