Antibe Therapeutics (ATE.V) Reports Q1 2018 Interim Financial And Operating Results

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ("Antibe") (TSXV:ATE) (OTCQX:ATBPF) filed its
financial and operating results on Tuesday, August 29th for
the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017. The Corporation’s unaudited
fiscal Q1 2018 condensed interim consolidated financial statements and
MD&A are available on SEDAR.
Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO, commented, “The successful completion of our
brokered financing was a significant achievement this quarter, raising
$5 million in gross proceeds that fully funds the key Phase 2b GI safety
study designed to demonstrate best-in-class status of our lead drug,
ATB-346. This clinical trial was approved by Health Canada earlier this
month and is actively recruiting subjects, with a data read-out
anticipated in Q1 2018. Finally, Citagenix has been making progress on
brand strategy and technology initiatives to support its global growth
strategy during a seasonally quiet period.”
Q1 2018 Highlights
-
Strengthened balance sheet with the successful completion of the first
closing of a brokered prospectus offering (the “Offering”) raising
gross proceeds of $4,050,000;
-
Engagement of Topstone Research Inc. (“Topstone”) to manage the
recently commenced Phase 2 GI safety study for lead drug, ATB-346;
-
Retention of Dr. Francis Chan, a leading gastroenterologist with
extensive NSAID clinical trial expertise, as a key advisor in the
Phase 2 GI safety study for ATB-346; and
-
Formal commencement of Investigational New Drug (“IND”) enabling
pre-clinical studies for its second pipeline drug, ATB-352, a
non-addictive, potent analgesic for the treatment of severe pain.
Post Q1 2018 Highlights
-
Received approval from Health Canada in early August to initiate a
Phase 2, double-blind, GI endoscopy trial for lead drug, ATB-346; and
-
Successfully completed the second and final closing of the Offering
for additional gross proceeds of $933,000, for combined total gross
proceeds of $4,983,000 raised under the Offering.
About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.
Antibe develops safer medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibe’s
technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an
existing drug to produce a patented, improved medicine. Antibe’s lead
drug, ATB-346, targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug
for chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibe’s
pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic
for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of
aspirin. www.antibethera.com.
Antibe’s subsidiary, Citagenix Inc. (“Citagenix”), is a leader in the
sales and marketing of tissue regenerative products servicing the
orthopedic and dental marketplaces. Since its inception in 1997,
Citagenix has become an important source of knowledge and experience for
bone regeneration in the Canadian medical device industry. Citagenix is
active in 15 countries, operating in Canada through its direct sales
teams, and internationally via a network of distributor partnerships. www.citagenix.com.
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may
include, but are not limited to, the growth of product sales, engaging
new distributors and independent representatives and the licensing and
development of drugs and medical devices. Any statements contained
herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be
forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will",
"anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend",
"propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve
known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause
actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news
release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to secure
additional financing, its ability to execute its business strategy and
successfully compete in the market, and risks associated with drug and
medical device development generally. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. assumes
no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the
reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the
forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.