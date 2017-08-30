Charlie Speno Returns To CSSi LifeSciences As Vice President Of Business Development

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CSSi, the global leader in patient recruitment, enrollment and retention solutions for the clinical research industry, is pleased to announce the return of Charlie Speno as Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Speno will lead CSSi's growing business development team in generating new sales opportunities and building long-term client relationships.

"Charlie brings a unique perspective to the clinical research industry and to CSSi's pharmaceutical and device clients," said Chris Trizna, President, CSSi. "His commitment to the excellence and innovation in patient recruitment is truly unmatched. He will be able to bring our latest EMR validation tool and patient engagement retention solution to a whole new level. As a respected business leader within the industry and a valuable asset to our team, we are delighted to welcome him back."

Since entering the pharmaceutical industry in 1997, Speno has had a passion and continued interest centering around the patient journey. Speno returns to CSSi with nearly two decades of clinical and sales management experience in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries. Prior to rejoining CSSi, Speno served for five years as the Vice President of Business Development, focusing on patient engagement, innovation and adherence, at United BioSource Corporation.

"I continue to be impressed by how much CSSi has accomplished over the past 12 years," said Speno. "CSSi is successful because it doesn't complicate the patient enrollment process, but rather simplifies it with the use of its comprehensive clinical trial support tools and services. I am humbled to be a part of such a hardworking team and can't wait to further contribute to CSSi's growth and success."

CSSi specializes in providing the latest-and-greatest patient recruitment technologies, traditional media and outreach services to sites. Speno and the CSSi team will be exhibiting in booth #606 at Global Sites Solutions Summit, scheduled to take place in Boca Raton, FL from October 6-8, 2017. To arrange an in-person meeting with CSSi's patient recruitment experts, please fill out the form at www.cssienroll.com/event.html.

About CSSi:

CSSi delivers global patient recruitment solutions to sponsors, CROs, SMOs, and investigative sites that ensure successful enrollment for clinical trials - on time, every time. CSSi brings years of patient recruitment and retention knowledge across all disciplines: recruitment planning and budgeting, media advertising, website and creative development, project management, marketing and consulting, and technology solutions. CSSi is headquartered in Baltimore, MD. For more information, please visit: www.CSSiEnroll.com, email: info@CSSiEnroll.com or call: (866) 277-4888.

Follow Us!

Facebook.com/CSSiEnroll Twitter.com/EnrollPatients LinkedIn.com/Company/Clinical-Site-Services

Media Contact:

Courtney Megaughey

CSSi

(443) 308-5831

174184@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charlie-speno-returns-to-cssi-as-vice-president-of-business-development-300511346.html

SOURCE CSSi