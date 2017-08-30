FDA Grants ExThera Medical’s Seraph 100 Blood Filter Expedited Access Pathway (EAP) Designation

The EAP should make Seraph available to clinicians more quickly,
satisfying the ‘unmet need’ for improved treatments for drug-resistant
infections
MARTINEZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExThera Medical Corporation, the leading developer of innovative
filtration devices for removing pathogens from whole blood, today
announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted
ExThera’s Seraph® 100 Blood Filter (Seraph) the agency’s Expedited
Access Pathway (EAP) designation. Seraph’s initial indication for
use will be ‘as an adjunctive treatment for bacteremia in addition to
antibiotics for patients receiving hemodialysis when the source of the
infection is a heparin- or heparan sulfate-binding bacteria, including
antibiotic resistant bacteria MRSA, VRE, ESBL, CRE, and MRSE.’
“We submitted our EAP
application in late June. FDA responded by requesting additional
information and clarifications, and Seraph was granted EAP designation
within the accelerated timeframe FDA set for itself. The support we
received from FDA was very helpful.”
As explained on the FDA web site and in a guidance document issued by
FDA:
“The Expedited Access Pathway (EAP) program is a voluntary program
for certain medical devices that demonstrate the potential to address
unmet medical needs for life threatening or irreversibly debilitating
diseases or conditions that are subject to premarket approval
applications (PMA), premarket notification (510[k]) or requests for De
Novo designation. The program is detailed in the FDA's guidance Expedited
Access for Premarket Approval and De Novo Medical Devices Intended for
Unmet Medical Need for Life Threatening or Irreversibly Debilitating
Diseases or Conditions.”
“Under EAP, the FDA works with device sponsors to try to reduce the
time and cost from development to marketing decision without changing
the FDA's PMA approval standard of reasonable assurance of safety and
effectiveness, the standards for granting De Novo requests, or any other
standards of valid scientific evidence. Components of the program
include priority review, more interactive review, senior management
involvement, and assignment of a case manager.”
“The EAP designation for Seraph gives us the opportunity to accelerate
the approval process in the United States while still maintaining the
high standards of safety, efficacy and scientific rigor required by the
program,” commented Dr. Robert Ward, ExThera’s President and CEO. It has
been said that ‘Speed is life’ in the effective treatment
of blood stream infections (BSI). Seraph can potentially save thousands
of lives now lost to infections for which there are no available drugs.”
Although similar in appearance, Seraph is different from other blood
filters. Seraph removes many different pathogens simultaneously
using a blood-contacting surface that does not injure the blood. As
such, Seraph is designed to quickly treat blood stream infections to
prevent them from becoming life-threatening.
“ExThera Medical is focused on developing simple devices for the rapid
treatment of bloodstream infections, especially in the face of rising
incidence rates and the worldwide spread of drug-resistant pathogens.
Effective treatments for potentially lethal BSIs are also needed for
members of our military for whom the risk of exposure is significant,”
said Dr. Ward.
About the Seraph® Microbind®
Affinity Blood Filter
As a patient's blood flows through the Seraph Microbind Affinity Blood
Filter, it passes over proprietary microspheres coated with molecular
receptor sites that mimic the receptors on human cells that pathogens
use when they invade the body. Harmful substances are quickly captured
and adsorbed onto the proprietary surface and are thereby removed from
the bloodstream without adding anything to the blood, which is returned
to the patient with blood cells intact. The adsorption media is a
flexible platform using chemically-bound, immobilized heparin for its
blood compatibility, and its unique binding capacity for pathogens.
Seraph may be configured with optional supplemental adsorbents to remove
other toxins and evolved pathogens. For example, ‘Seraph 200’ adds
endotoxin binding to Seraph 100, which may be useful in certain
bloodstream infections that progress to endotoxemia. The Seraph filters
have a blood-contacting surface that is anti-thrombogenic and
anti-inflammatory.
About ExThera Medical
Based in Martinez, Calif., ExThera Medical is a privately held medical
device company developing innovative, single-use blood filters capable
of capturing and removing a broad range of bacteria, viruses, parasites,
toxins or other harmful substances from whole blood. The company
develops therapeutic products to treat patients in the field or
hospital, and devices that can purify transfused blood prophylactically.
Led by an accomplished management team with extensive experience in
blood-contacting devices and biomaterials, the company has a
well-protected set of patents and a growing body of data from
independent laboratory studies, including testing within DARPA’s
Dialysis-Like Therapeutics program. For more information, visit www.extheramedical.com.
Disclaimer: This communication includes forward-looking
statements regarding events, trends and business prospects that may
affect our future operating results and financial position. Such
statements include any related to the FDA approval process for the
company’s products, including Seraph, and any related to the actual
efficacy of Seraph if it is approved. These statements are subject to
risks and uncertainties that could cause events and our actual results
and financial position to differ materially from those currently
anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the possibility that
FDA approval will not be forthcoming on a prompt basis, or at all, or
that the actual efficacy of Seraph will not be as currently projected or
indicated by testing to date. We assume no responsibility to update or
revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release to
reflect events, trends, or circumstances after the date of this news
release.
Caution: The Seraph®
Microbind® Affinity Blood Filter
is currently undergoing clinical evaluation and is not available for
commercial sale.